Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick": You Are What You Eat?

In South Park S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick," beef is the litmus test for being an American, and we're not ready for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Article Summary South Park S29E04 "Guinea Pig On A Stick" turns South America's prized beef into a hilarious political weapon.

Explosive diarrhea, restaurant wars, and patriotic spin drive one of South Park's weirdest beef battles yet.

Little Randy steals the spotlight and Stan's crew, while Cartman's Sloppy Joe obsession keeps the chaos rolling.

South Park ties its beef satire to Grand Theft Auto VI, arguing America isn't ready for its next big distraction.

Kyle, Stan, Cartman, Little Randy (yup, he's still around), and the rest of South America are having a beef about their beef. It's not that sucks – far from it. In fact, South America's meat is so highly prized that even the town it came from can't get a slice. After eBikes, "weenie billionaries," and a Backrooms take on looksmaxing that left us never looking at Sephora the same way ever again, could a serious lack of quality beef be the final straw that breaks the town? That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of Comedy Central and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America"), S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick." With that in mind, we have a rundown of our real-time thoughts on this week's episode – followed by a look back at what Parker and Stone had to share about the show's name change, and how Trump was added to the season's new opening.

South Park/South America S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" Preview

I would not want to be the one who disappoints Cartman and deprives him of a Sloppy Joe. You're asking for trouble. I mean, he's singing a song about it.

I'm not sure what that exactly is on the stick, but… ugh.

Okay, Little Randy going to class with them and packing a beer with his brown bag lunch is still pretty funny.

Holy shit! The beef from South America is creating explosive diarrhea – literally.

I'm still not buying that's a guinea pig on a stick.

Awww… I miss Kenny, too. And yet, is it wrong that I kinda like Little Randy as part of their crew – especially that he calls Cartman "Chunk"?

You're damn right we got another Grand Theft Auto VI reference… but that stripper-themed cow-killing was a mood killer (which is a very weird thing to have to write).

Just so we're all on the same page? It seems that Ruth's Chris Steak House has declared war on South America – and they're planning an invasion to take the beef.

Yup, the cows get Land 'O Lakes enemas – and it looks like Texas Roadhouse beat Ruth's Chris Steak House to the punch.

Yup. Little Randy stole Stan's friends. Though, Stan is acting like a bit of a drag. Yeah, the school chanting Little Randy's name is not going over well with our Stan – not one bit.

Bonus points for using the explosive diarrhea as a way of showing the hypocrisy out in the political spectrum, where something like beef gets used as a political weapon.

NOT KIDDING: Two minutes ago, I joked about when Sizzler would show up. Guess who showed up?

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "If there's one thing America loves, it's bullshit cowboys."

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "Sizzler. Because Nothing Says American Like Beef from South America"

FINALLY, THE TRUTH IS REVEALED: We're just not ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI hits – because we will be able to fight with dog poop! We're so not ready for the next important/unimportant distractions.

SOUTH AMERICA WINS!!! All they need to do is sell people on the glazed guinea pigs as patriotic meals, and the South American cows were saved! I'm not sure if I'm reading this correctly, but was that a… win?

Trump Included in New "South America" Season 29 Intro

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of 'South Park' to 'South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation." And with that, Parker and Stone announced that South Park would now be called "South America" beginning with the current season, until further notice. The move was a "F**k You" to the corporations that took a knee and made changes to "Gulf of Mexico" and "Lake Ontario" because Trump was having a pissy fit and demanded it. In case anyone thought they were kidding, S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" kicked off with a new opening that made it official – and included a guest appearance from Trump (you can check that out above).

Comedy Central's South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

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