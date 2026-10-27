Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park S29E04 Preview: South America Is Having Big Beef Problems

In the next episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, South America is having a serious beef issue - and Cartman's not happy.

Article Summary South Park S29E04 teases a town-wide beef crisis as South America’s prized export is kept out of local hands.

The new South Park promo sets Cartman against the shortage, with the boys scrambling to protect their beef.

A quick look back at South Park S29E03 revisits its dark satire of kids, Sephora, social media, and self-image.

The post also notes South Park’s “South America” rebrand, with Trump folded into the new Season 29 intro.

When Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America") returns this week with S29E04, the town will be facing a serious beef problem. It seems South America's beef is in such high demand that the town's been cut off – from its own beef. But as you're about to see from the teaser released, Cartman doesn't plan on letting this one slide…

Here's a look at the promo trailer for this Wednesday's new episode, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face":

When South America's beef becomes highly prized and sought after, the four boys fight to keep it in local hands. An all-new episode of South America premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday at 10|9c and streams next day on Paramount+ https://t.co/MfnWtsh6jt — South America (@SouthPark) October 27, 2026

South Park S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face" Real-Time Thoughts

A huge personal thank-you to South Park for making me feel old by having me do homework on "aura," "aura farming," and "aura battles."

Wendy wants anti-aging face cream – and she's ten. It seems all the girls in school want anti-aging face cream after becoming obsessed via TikTok videos.

Damn. Who knew Ike had that kind of aura-obsession and battle plan? And it seems it's the boys who want the anti-aging face cream, too.

Oh, this is heartbreaking. We've got an episode spotlighting the damage social media is doing to kids' self-esteem about their looks. Listening to Stan share what the "maxx" app had to say was "wrong" about him was, sadly, brutal.

Uh-oh, Ike is taking on perfect-score Chace Chadwick – the kid with the flawless skin and perfectly structured face.

You're damn right we're getting a Grand Theft Auto VI reference in every episode.

Now we know the meaning behind the title "You Like That On Your Face," and it's as disturbing as we thought – as Sephora becomes an eternal cosmetics Hell. Sephora being a Backrooms gateway was perfect! And that Sephora rep is creepy as fuck.

I'm hating the positions that our kids are finding themselves in during this season of "South America." It's like watching these little victories amid these brutally dark and depressing realities. Kyle spent 17 hours in Sephora – but it was only 13 minutes.

Ummm… Randy looks like an adult version of the boys: another Sephora victim.

Oh, Christ! The last thing Ike needs is Cartman as his "mentor." Yup, that sleazy little shit undercut Kyle to be Ike's new big brother. "There's nothing wrong with losing if you look good doing it": Eric Cartman

Of course, Randy has to start attending class with the kids because he made himself too young. Still hating the shit out of Randy.

LOLOLOL: Sephora ate the Orange Julius that was next to it.

Yeah, they're not even trying to be subtle, dropping ten-ton sexual innuendo to drive home the point of just how fucked up it is to have kids this age being this obsessed with their faces and bodies, and wanting to look young,

Holy shit! I never knew a Sephora/Backrooms mash-up could be this disturbing. Cartman and Ike were taken into the "backroom" of Sephora, where the samples had some truly horrifying side effects. Oh, and Sephora's "Captain Clark" is just as nightmarish.

Well, that's one way to settle the fight. Randy steps in to rep Kyle and Ike, but he ain't there for an aura battle. Let's just say that Chace doesn't have a perfect face anymore after Randy went "the old-fashioned way" on him.

Trump Included in New "South America" Season 29 Intro

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of 'South Park' to 'South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation." And with that, Parker and Stone announced that South Park would now be called "South America" beginning with the current season, until further notice. The move was a "F**k You" to the corporations that took a knee and made changes to "Gulf of Mexico" and "Lake Ontario" because Trump was having a pissy fit and demanded it. In case anyone thought they were kidding, S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" kicked off with a new opening that made it official – and included a guest appearance from Trump (you can check that out above).

Comedy Central's South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

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