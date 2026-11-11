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South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'": Heated Rivalry, Happy Ending

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'" found its own "Heated Rivalry" in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort.

Article Summary South Park S29E05 "We Be Clubbin'" puts Tweek and Craig center stage as a forgotten anniversary sparks tension.

A sharp South Park satire targets South America Club Sports, exposing the exhausting costs and pressure on parents.

Cartman’s warning and Tweek’s club sports obsession push the couple into a Heated Rivalry with real heartbreak.

South Park balances big laughs with a surprisingly heartfelt ending, giving Tweek and Craig an emotional win.

Tweek wants to spend more time with Craig, sending him spiraling down a rabbit hole of South America club sports. Let's just say that it's not exactly the greatest thing to hit Tweek's family. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of Comedy Central and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America"), S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'." Here's a look at our real-time thoughts on tonight's episode:

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'" Real-Time Thoughts

It's been… what? Five years since we've seen Tweek? Damn.

How soon into the episode do we get the first Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) reference?

"It's no fun punching down on losers": Mr. Hand, regarding why there won't be any jokes about the Republicans getting their asses kicked during the midterms. But PC Principal is more than ready to shake off the past few years.

Mr. Garrison and PC Principal announce some big changes to South America Elementary. https://t.co/aXcZfgIKlt — South America (@SouthPark) November 12, 2026

THEY FORGOT IT WAS TWEEK AND CRAIG'S ANNIVERSARY!!! WHAT?!?!? It seems the midterm elections and last week's beef battle distracted everyone.

Wait… are Tweek and Craig the show's Heated Rivalry??? Things aren't looking good between them – and Cartman just broke the news to Tweek that club sports kids pretty much dedicate themselves to sports and those who play them. Uh-oh.

South America Club Sports (SACS): Yeah, I laughed. My inner five-year-old found it hysterical.

Yeah, that really is how they get you: five, ten, twenty dollars at a time. This episode isn't exactly an advertisement for organized local sports. Or for having kids. I'm exhausted just watching it. It is sad how parents get beaten down into believing that they're bad parents if they don't keep paying, keep hustling.

SIDE NOTE: I think they fucked up where the commercial break should've kicked in – maybe two seconds too soon.

I'm hating this entire experience just watching it play out – and that "A" and "B" shit is heartbreaking.

It was nice to see Tweek unleash a bit on Craig – and I knew that dude was going to market them as a gay couple. Tweek is now a "player," not a "payer," as a Triple-A-level club kid. What did I tell you? Heated Rivalry.

"Doesn't your child deserve to have SACS?" Yup, that's wrong on so many levels – and Tweek and Craig were officially rolled out as the "Heated Rivalry" couple.

Oh shit… Craig snapped, and my heart is breaking. He even freaked out Tweek – which is saying a lot.

Those final moments are among the most heartfelt and beautiful we've ever seen in animation, especially from a show that's not always known for them. It was a happy ending, and one that was sorely needed. Maybe it was Parker and Stone's message of hope after last week's midterm elections. Whatever the reason, I'm holding out for the best for Tweet and Craig, and that tonight is the start of a better future for them.

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