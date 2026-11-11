Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Preview: Tweek's a "Club" Kid Now

Tweek's a "club" kid in tonight's episode of Comedy Central and Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park/South America, S29E05: "We Be Clubbin."

Article Summary South Park S29E05 “We Be Clubbin” puts Tweek front and center as he joins club sports to spend more time with Craig.

The South Park preview teases Tweek’s club kid turn spiraling wildly out of control and dragging his whole family with it.

Tonight’s South Park episode keeps the South America joke running while spotlighting Tweek and Craig’s latest chaos.

The post also revisits South Park S29E04, from explosive beef wars to Little Randy and a very weird patriotic payoff.

We've got Comedy Central and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America") on our screens tonight – and it looks like the returning Tweek is becoming a "club" kid. In S29E05: "We Be Clubbin," Tweek signs up for South America club sports to spend more time with Craig. Let's just say that it kinda gets a little out of control – and by "a little," we mean a lot. Here's a look at our preview for tonight's episode, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on the previous episode, S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick":

South Park/South America S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Preview

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" – When club sports take over Craig's afternoons and weekends, Tweek signs up to spend more time with him. Soon his whole family struggles to keep up.

S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" Preview

I would not want to be the one who disappoints Cartman and deprives him of a Sloppy Joe. You're asking for trouble. I mean, he's singing a song about it.

I'm not sure what that exactly is on the stick, but… ugh.

Okay, Little Randy going to class with them and packing a beer with his brown bag lunch is still pretty funny.

Holy shit! The beef from South America is creating explosive diarrhea – literally.

I'm still not buying that's a guinea pig on a stick.

Awww… I miss Kenny, too. And yet, is it wrong that I kinda like Little Randy as part of their crew – especially that he calls Cartman "Chunk"?

You're damn right we got another Grand Theft Auto VI reference… but that stripper-themed cow-killing was a mood killer (which is a very weird thing to have to write).

Just so we're all on the same page? It seems that Ruth's Chris Steak House has declared war on South America – and they're planning an invasion to take the beef.

Yup, the cows get Land 'O Lakes enemas – and it looks like Texas Roadhouse beat Ruth's Chris Steak House to the punch.

Yup. Little Randy stole Stan's friends. Though, Stan is acting like a bit of a drag. Yeah, the school chanting Little Randy's name is not going over well with our Stan – not one bit.

Bonus points for using the explosive diarrhea as a way of showing the hypocrisy out in the political spectrum, where something like beef gets used as a political weapon.

NOT KIDDING: Two minutes ago, I joked about when Sizzler would show up. Guess who showed up?

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "If there's one thing America loves, it's bullshit cowboys."

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "Sizzler. Because Nothing Says American Like Beef from South America"

FINALLY, THE TRUTH IS REVEALED: We're just not ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI hits – because we will be able to fight with dog poop! We're so not ready for the next important/unimportant distractions.

SOUTH AMERICA WINS!!! All they need to do is sell people on the glazed guinea pigs as patriotic meals, and the South American cows were saved! I'm not sure if I'm reading this correctly, but was that a… win?

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