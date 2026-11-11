Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Trailer: Tweek Hits The Club Scene

Tweek hits the club sports scene in tonight's episode of Comedy Central's South Park (aka "South America"), S29E05: "We Be Clubbin."

Article Summary South Park returns tonight with S29E05, "We Be Clubbin," shifting the spotlight to Tweek and Craig’s relationship.

In "We Be Clubbin," Tweek joins club sports to spend more time with Craig, but family life quickly spirals.

Comedy Central’s South Park preview includes the official episode overview, trailer, and a first look at the new story.

The post also revisits South Park S29E04, "Guinea Pig On A Stick," and its wild South America beef war chaos.

Comedy Central and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America") is back tonight – and it looks like tonight's episode is all about the "club" scene. No, not glow sticks and Molly. S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" sees Tweek signing up for club sports to spend more time with Craig. Anyone want to bet that it gets seriously out of control? Here's a look at the overview, promo trailer, and preview images that were released:

South Park/South America S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Preview

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" – When club sports take over Craig's afternoons and weekends, Tweek signs up to spend more time with him. Soon his whole family struggles to keep up.

S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" Preview

I would not want to be the one who disappoints Cartman and deprives him of a Sloppy Joe. You're asking for trouble. I mean, he's singing a song about it.

I'm not sure what that exactly is on the stick, but… ugh.

Okay, Little Randy going to class with them and packing a beer with his brown bag lunch is still pretty funny.

Holy shit! The beef from South America is creating explosive diarrhea – literally.

I'm still not buying that's a guinea pig on a stick.

Awww… I miss Kenny, too. And yet, is it wrong that I kinda like Little Randy as part of their crew – especially that he calls Cartman "Chunk"?

You're damn right we got another Grand Theft Auto VI reference… but that stripper-themed cow-killing was a mood killer (which is a very weird thing to have to write).

Just so we're all on the same page? It seems that Ruth's Chris Steak House has declared war on South America – and they're planning an invasion to take the beef.

Yup, the cows get Land 'O Lakes enemas – and it looks like Texas Roadhouse beat Ruth's Chris Steak House to the punch.

Yup. Little Randy stole Stan's friends. Though, Stan is acting like a bit of a drag. Yeah, the school chanting Little Randy's name is not going over well with our Stan – not one bit.

Bonus points for using the explosive diarrhea as a way of showing the hypocrisy out in the political spectrum, where something like beef gets used as a political weapon.

NOT KIDDING: Two minutes ago, I joked about when Sizzler would show up. Guess who showed up?

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "If there's one thing America loves, it's bullshit cowboys."

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL: "Sizzler. Because Nothing Says American Like Beef from South America"

FINALLY, THE TRUTH IS REVEALED: We're just not ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI hits – because we will be able to fight with dog poop! We're so not ready for the next important/unimportant distractions.

SOUTH AMERICA WINS!!! All they need to do is sell people on the glazed guinea pigs as patriotic meals, and the South American cows were saved! I'm not sure if I'm reading this correctly, but was that a… win?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!