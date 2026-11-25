Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park S29E06: "City Endings" Thoughts: GTA 6, Dead Kenny & More

South America has its Grand Theft Auto VI life interrupted, and Kenny returns. Kinda. Our thoughts on South Park S29E06: "City Endings."

Article Summary South Park S29E06 "City Endings" ties the season together as South America blames blackouts on China, not data centers.

South Park brings Kenny back in disturbing fashion, with zombie shocks and a dark reveal about why his soul cannot rest.

South Park turns GTA 6 hype into satire as the town chases a scapegoat so everyone can get back to playing in peace.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone say their Trump run came from a "bully mentality" and a refusal to stop or play it safe.

In tonight's episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America"), the town finds itself on the receiving end of some mysterious power outages. While the people of South America are certain they know what's to blame – Chinese cyberattacks – our boys aren't convinced. But as much as we're looking forward to seeing what the show has to say about the sex and spy scandal mess surrounding Trump's BFF, Nvidia CEO & Co-Founder Jensen Huang, we would be lying if we said that the preview image of Kenny standing at his own gravesite hit our "feels" pretty hard. What could it all mean? We're about to find out: here are our real-time thoughts on S29E06: "City Endings."

South Park/South America S29E06: "City Endings" Real-Time Thoughts

So this is that image we were talking about, with Kenny standing by his gravesite and tombstone. I'm hoping he didn't return to the land of the living just in time for him to be accused of being a spy for China.

Considering the last time we saw him, he was being murdered by Randy and his crew during the whole eBike debacle; there could be a connection.

Of course! South America is having its "holy moment" with Grand Theft Auto VI – and then… THE POWER WENT OUT!!!

Were those "billionaire weenies" that appeared on the screen? Did the Mayor and the "billionaire weenies" fuck over Butters?

South America is learning the hard way how data centers can fuck with their lives. And it's interesting how everything from the season seems to be coming to a head for the boys.

And that's how fears of a Chinese cyberattack came into play: as cover for the data centers. And that means it's time for some old-fashioned hate and violence.

Can we address why Kenny came back as a zombie before exploding in front of Kyle, Stan, and Cartman?

Holy crap. Butters has some sick control over his parents. It seems he's been converted by the "billionaire weenies."

Either I'm reading too much into all of this, or this season vibes like it's building towards something. We're getting a lot of references to previous episodes, and there was nothing funny about that Kenny scene. Horrifying. Not funny.

Holy shit! Did Butters "wish" Zombie Kenny out of the TV? Nope, but Kenny definitely did crawl out of the TV.

Meanwhile, "City Massage" is converting people to the cause with handjobs. Yup.

"What the fuck's a Lady Penis?": Cartman

Oh shit, what happened with Kenny? And how are the Mayor, Butter's dad, and Kim involved? This shit has taken a dark turn.

So the boys discovered the truth: the Mayor cut a deal with the "billionaire weenies" to build a new data center that's grown out of control.

Holy shit! Little Randy is owning up to killing Kenny and how the entire town has been corrupted – and that's why Kenny's soul can't rest. The Mayor's solution? Work with the "billionaire weenies" to make Kim a scapegoat and send him into space via WeenieX (yup, a slight at Elon Musk).

Because it was never about getting to the truth as much as it was finding a "truth" that would involve finding someone to blame so everyone can get back to their lives… playing Grand Theft Auto VI.

But it's nice to have Kenny back.

Parker & Stone on Embracing "Bully Mentality" to Take On Trump

The long-running animated series' focus on Trump was also a hot topic at the South Park Emmy Official FYC event in Los Angeles earlier this year. For the record, Parker and Stone made it clear that their original plan was to go after Trump as a one-shot. That changed when they saw how it turned out and the reaction it received.

"We were just going to do that first show [of the season opener] with the Trump stuff.' We laid into him so hard, and the thing became: 'Well, who's the bully now?' It became this just totally juvenile joke of like, 'We're not gonna stop. We're going to do it every single week.' Even when everyone's like, 'OK, guys, move on,' [we're] like, 'Nope, we're not moving on. We're going to keep going, going, going.' That became the joke," Parker shared. "To me, that was the whole season, was that they kept reacting, and we were like, 'Well, God damn it. All right, we'll do it some more.'"

As for Parker and Stone being concerned about a backlash from the Trump Administration, Stone referred back to the duo's all-or-nothing attitude, where they would rather lose it all than play it safe. It was a bully mentality," Stone shared. "We don't care. We don't give a fuck. We say it all the time. We're not irresponsible, but we'll go back to Colorado. We don't give a fuck." Yes, that included the possibility of losing the show. "[With] last season, the thing that felt powerful about it wasn't just that we're going to say this thing or we're going to go there [but] that we're going to throw our show on the table," he added.

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