Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

South Park Scores Big Emmy Win for Outstanding Animated Program

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park has walked away with the Emmy Award hardware, winning for Outstanding Animated Program.

Article Summary South Park won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, giving Trey Parker and Matt Stone another major TV honor.

The winning South Park episode was “Sermon on the Mount,” beating nominees from Bob’s Burgers and Rick and Morty.

The Outstanding Animated Program field also included The Simpsons, Smiling Friends, and Star Wars: Visions.

Earlier Emmy animation honors went to Primal, The Mighty Nein, Eyes of Wakanda, and Star Wars: Visions.

Last month, the Television Academy honored several animated series with Emmy Awards in the juried Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation category (more on that below). That led to Sunday night, the second of the two-night Creative Arts presentation, with FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Comedy Central's South Park, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions in the running for Outstanding Animated Program. So, who ended up walking away with the hardware? That would end up going to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park.

Here's a rundown of the animated series and episodes that were in contention for Outstanding Animated Program:

FOX's Bob's Burgers: "Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening" (FOX / 20th Television Animation)

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: "There's Something About Morty" (Adult Swim / Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street)

FOX's The Simpsons: "Homer? A Cracker Bro?" (FOX / Gracie Films, 20th Television Animation)

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends: "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille" (Adult Swim / Williams Street)

Comedy Central's South Park: "Sermon on the Mount" (Comedy Central)

Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions: "Black" (Disney+ / Lucasfilm, David Production)

Emmys Honor Primal, The Mighty Nein, Star Wars: Visions & "Wakanda"

In August, the Television Academy had some early award winners to announce. The creative teams behind Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda and Star Wars: Visions, and Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, had a whole lot to be smiling about: each of those shows is an Emmy Award winner in the juried category of Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. In juried categories, potential award recipients are screened by a panel of professionals from their peer group, and more than one winner (or no winners) may be selected in the category.

Eyes of Wakanda • Into the Lion's Den • Disney+ • Marvel Animation

Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Kingdom of Sorrow • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard by

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Vengeance of Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Direction

The Mighty Nein • Mote of Possibility • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios, Critical Role Productions

Howard Chen, Background Design

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel: Payback • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer

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