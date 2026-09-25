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South Park/South America Season 29 Premiere: 4.2M Viewers Over 3 Days

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park/South America Season 29 premiere pulled in an impressive 4.2 million viewers across three days.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 premiered strong, drawing 4.2 million viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ in three days.

The South Park opener matched Season 28 overall and jumped 33% in Adults 18-49, with a stronger share than last year.

Renamed South America for the premiere (and loner), South Park also led cable among Adults 18-49 for the week outside sports.

South Park's "South American Biker Gangs" sparked major buzz, with 11 million social views and 63,000 online mentions.

Based on the number that came in, it looks like a lot of you were really, really missing Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning South Park. Renaming the series "South America" and kicking things off last week with S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs," the Comedy Central series pulled in an impressive 4.2 million viewers over the run of three days. The totals released include viewing on Comedy Central and Paramount+ in the U.S.

First reported by Variety, here are some of the highlights from the numbers that have come in for the Season 29 premiere:

The Season 29 premiere was on par with the Season 28 premiere, which hit 4.3 million viewers in three days.

The Season 29 premiere improved among Adults 18-49, scoring a 0.97 rating after three days – an increase of 33% from last season's 0.73 rating – and a share of 4.77, which is up 20% from last year's 3.96.

Between Monday and Friday, the "South America" premiere was the most-watched cable telecast of the week among Adults 18-49 (not including sports programming).

On social media, the long-running animated series would pull in 11 million views and one million engagements over the course of those three days. In addition, South Park had 63,000 online mentions in three days – an increase of 40% from that same period of time with the Season 28 premiere.

South Park S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" Real-Time Thoughts

Yeah, they're not fucking around. Even the opening theme was changed to "South America."

Cartman faking being bullied means that he's got some kind of shit planned. Yup, he wants a bicycle.

Oh, yeah. When you think of someone being respectful of the rules of the road, how could you not think of Cartman?

Oh, Christ! Randy's got a hard-on against e-bikes. I'm going to assume that he's going to go over the top about it. Yup, he compared e-bikes to slavery. This isn't going to go well…

And now, we've got Stan, Kyle, and Kenny looking to go the Chinese knock-off route to get e-bikes, too.

You know, the show is making a good point. Why the fuck do we let kids use machines that can go that fast without a license?

So, it's the drivers vs. the bikers vs. the e-bikers? Oh, god…

Det. Harris can't change the laws – despite Randy's Google-inspired bribe of money and cigars – but he has high hopes that the country will get better when November comes – when Grand Theft Auto VI comes out. Nice.

In case you haven't noticed it yet, Randy's bike club and their efforts to change the laws for the betterment of South America are a ten-ton allegory to what we've been seeing from right-wing groups in communities across the country.

Extra points to the reporter for that dig about the resident being outraged about e-bikes but not about the name of the town being changed. Feel free to substitute any number of religious, ethnic, and other demographic groups that have been made scapegoat-villains by Trump for e-bikes.

While Randy and his old dudes are committing a hate crime (a disturbing moment) against Mr. Kim, we're learning why the kids are loving the e-bikes so much: a sense of freedom and independence that doesn't leave them hooked to their phones. It's heartbreaking that Stan believes his dad would change his mind if he knew what e-bikes meant to Stan. That's just not the case.

Cartman, aka "El Gordo," is claiming to be the leader of a "vicious South American biker gang" that doesn't exist. Of course.

A masked Kenny tries to broker a peace deal with the old bikers – only to be taken down for his efforts. Blown up, to be precise.

Randy realizes that it was Kenny who was killed – and yet, he still uses Kenny's death to get e-bikes banned. Because as the song says, "South America" won't change for anyone – no matter who suffers. That was a sobering episode that some folks might write off for not having Trump in it – but the damage that Trump has done to this country was all over this episode.

SUMMARY: While Donald Trump was MIA on screen for tonight's Season 29 opener, the serious and lasting damage he's done to communities across the country radiates throughout Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 29 Episode 1: "South American Biker Gangs." It's clear that the e-bike riders were a ten-ton metaphor to any number of groups used as scapegoats, but it was the heartbreak and somber moments blended throughout the absurdity that really stood out. Oh, and we really, really hate Randy.

Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike. pic.twitter.com/cNWlZ2Ophr — South America (@SouthPark) September 17, 2026

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