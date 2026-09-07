Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park: Trey Parker's Emmy Speech Thanks Fans, Team for 30 Years

Check out what South Park co-creator Trey Parker had to say during his Emmy Award acceptance speech for Outstanding Animated Program.

Article Summary South Park won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, beating Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and more.

Trey Parker’s Emmy speech thanked the South Park team, the Television Academy, and fans for 30 years on the air.

The post spotlights Parker’s acceptance speech video and what he said after South Park’s latest Emmy Awards win.

It also notes Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Television Academy Hall of Fame honor, with a memorable intro from Bill Hader.

On Sunday night, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park: "Sermon on the Mount" (Comedy Central) took home Emmy Awards hardware with a win as Outstanding Animated Program. To say it was a tough field would be an understatement, with the long-running animated series taking on FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions.

Now, we're getting a chance to check out what Parker had to share while accepting the award. As the team took the stage, Parker thanked them for their commitment to the show. In addition, Parker thanked the Television Academy for continuing to produce television and the fans for ensuring the show wasn't canceled during its 30-year run. Here's a look at what the show's co-creator had to share:

South Park Creators Get Great Bill Hader Intro During TV Academy HOF

As Thursdays go, Parker and Stone had a pretty good one last month. With the show returning later this month, the duo not only celebrated the long-running animated series's 29th birthday on August 14th but were also honored as part of this year's Television Academy Hall of Fame class. Emmy Award-winning comedy icon Bill Hader introduced the award, offering a great "fish dick" anecdote as some insight into his time as a writer on the show. "People say, 'You wrote on the show!' But, I didn't. I got paid to laugh and watch all these writers and learn from them, and how to tell a story. I would not have been able truly to run my own show without watching these guys. That's where I learned everything," Hader shared.

Regarding the personal costs that come with keeping South Park going, Stone thanks his family, "because I've missed a few birthdays. And also, we got the occasional fatwa and security situations." As for what continues to motivate them season after season, it's all about deadlines. "Trey and I would never have gotten a single episode of television or episode of 'South Park' on television without a deadline. And that, for me, is what television is about. Something going on the air," Stone added. Along with Parker and Stone, the Television Academy also honored documentarian icon Sheila Nevins, 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley, actor Ted Danson, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Hacks star Jean Smart.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!