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South Park Trolls Trump Over Emmys Win: "You Finally Got Your Emmy"

To celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program for "Sermon on the Mount," South Park offered Donald Trump a reminder...

Article Summary South Park celebrated its Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program by trolling Donald Trump: “You finally got your Emmy.”

“Sermon on the Mount” returns with brutal South Park satire, targeting Trump, Satan, and the Paramount-CBS fallout.

The South Park season opener mocks Trump lawsuits, pro-Trump messaging, and media capitulation in savage fashion.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone also revealed their fight to keep Trump’s unblurred cartoon penis in the episode intact.

A day after Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park: "Sermon on the Mount" (Comedy Central) took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, the team behind the long-running animated series had some thanks to share – and understandable so. Winning in a category that included FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions. But South Park also made it a point of letting Donald Trump know that he can thank Parker, Stone, and the team for finally getting him an Emmy:

Here's a look at what the team from South Park had to share earlier today, followed by a look back at our thoughts on the Season 27 opener and some additional insights from the show's creators:

Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program! pic.twitter.com/KlpvuhhWH2 — South Park (@SouthPark) September 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

South Park Skewers Trump, Paramount Bosses in Brutally Funny Return

From the size of his penis and obsession with paintings to the "Epstein Files," the digs at photorealistic Trump were relentless and brutal during the animated series' return effort. Guess who Satan has as a new boyfriend? Yup, with Trump replacing Saddam Hussein, we're seeing Satan "trading up" in terms of dictators (though apparently not "measuring up" with Satan's ex in a very big/small way). As for those paintings, you need to go back and check them out for a genuine appreciation of how they mock Trump wanting to look "military" and something involving a sheep.

Oh, but don't think for one second that the folks who just inked a new deal with Parker and Stone, the parent company of Comedy Central, were going to walk away unscathed. Paramount Global's recent settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview and the questionable reasoning behind the ending of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would definitely be addressed. When Jesus returns to the town's classrooms, the people of South Park don't take too kindly to the move. The resulting riot brings a $5 billion lawsuit from Trump – you see where this is going, right? In case it wasn't clear enough, having two 60 Minutes anchors nervously announcing Trump's lawsuit with a ticking time bomb on the screen behind them, where the traditional stopwatch used to reside, helped set the tone.

See, it turns out that Jesus didn't want to come back, either… but He had to. "I didn't want to come back and be at the school, but I had to as part of a lawsuit and the agreement…You guys saw what happened to CBS! You really want to end up like Colbert? You guys gotta stop being stupid," Jesus tries to communicate with the townspeople without being overheard (another great moment), adding that Trump "has the power to sue and take bribes and can do anything to anyone." Unfortunately, because so many other organizations having taken a knee for Trump, the townspeople learn that a deal has already been made and they owe Trump $3.5 million, a PSA, and some "pro-trump messaging" to make things right.

Honestly, we couldn't do the PSA justice by describing it. It's disgustingly wonderful in all of the right and wrong ways. Of course, the tagline is spot-on: "Trump: His penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large." As for that end scene between Cartman (who does not take losing NPR well) and Butters, we can't help but feel like that was Parker and Stone speaking to one another with some final words in case things go "south" after the episode.

South Park Posts Trump PSA Online; White House Responds to Episode

"The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after 'South Park' for what they labeled as 'offensive' content, but suddenly they are praising the show," White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers told Deadline Headline. "Just like the creators of 'South Park,' the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak." For their part, the South Park creators have created a website ("He Trumped Us") that includes the Trump "PSA" that aired during the season opener: "Trump. His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large."

South Park Creators Discuss Pushing Back on Blurring Trump's Penis

During an animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Parker and Stone were joined by Andy Samberg (Comedy Central's Digman!) and Mike Judge (Comedy Central's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head), with host Josh Horowitz asking the duo what they made of the reaction that the episode has gotten and if they anticipated it. "We're terribly sorry," Parker shared, with an occasional nod and smile (while Stone laughed along).

But the duo wasn't quite done discussing the episode, with Parker and Stone asked if the network sent along any notes about what the animated series had planned. The biggest debate topic? The size of Trump's penis and whether or not it would be blurred. "It's always like, 'So we love the episode,' but that's what happened. They're like, 'OK, but we're gonna blur the penis.' And I'm like, 'No, you're not gonna blur the penis,'" Parker revealed, with Stone adding, "We put eyes on the penis." Parker continued, noting that they told the network that "if we put eyes on the penis, we won't blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four fucking days. It's a character."

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kept it short and sweet with their deadpan response to the reaction over last night's very topical Season 27 premiere | #SDCC 2025 pic.twitter.com/vccHPfjhkz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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