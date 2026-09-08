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South Park/Trump, AHS 13, Lucifer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lucifer, Lanterns, The Traitors: New Blood, SNL UK, South Park, AHS 13, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & more!

Article Summary South Park leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with Emmy fallout, including sharp Trump trolling and Trey Parker's speech.

Get quick-hit TV updates on AHS 13, Lucifer, Lanterns, The Traitors: New Blood, SNL UK, and Dexter: Resurrection.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, It's Always Sunny, The Librarians, WWE, and The Inbetweeners also make the roundup.

BCTV Daily Dispatch packs the latest TV news, previews, reviews, and reactions into one fast, South Park-heavy read.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Lucifer, Lanterns, The Traitors: New Blood, SNL UK, South Park, Dexter: Resurrection, AHS 13, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Inbetweeners & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 8th, 2026:

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Review: Bronson Reed Returns

WWE Raw Preview: Stephanie Vaquer Challenges Liv Morgan Tonight

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 Preview: Gang Goes Ren Faire

The Batman: Part II Star Says It's "A Radical Retelling Of Batman"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Here's Our Season 2 Finale Preview

Lucifer: Tom Ellis on How His Religious Upbringing Helped with Role

Lanterns Editor-Producer on Mundy, Establishing Hal & John's Stories

The Traitors: New Blood First Look Preview: The Journey Begins

SNL UK Offers BTS Look at Cast Filming New Series 2 Opening Titles

South Park Trolls Trump Over Emmys Win: "You Finally Got Your Emmy"

Dexter: Resurrection Teases Season 2 Teaser/Trailer Hitting Tomorrow

American Horror Story: 13 Spotlights Jamie Brewer's Adelaide Langdon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude" Images

South Park: Trey Parker's Emmy Speech Thanks Fans, Team for 30 Years

The Inbetweeners 3 In Production; Beesley & Morris Writing/Directing

SNL UK: Freddie Meredith Joins Cast Ahead of Series 2 Premiere

Star Trek: Voyager, DC Super Powers & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek Voyager's Janeway Audition: Daily LITG, 7th September, 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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