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South Park/Trump, Doctor Who, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, South Park, Tracker, Scrubs, Law & Order, Avatar: Seven Havens, Ted, Wednesday, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary South Park leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with S29E02 “Billionaire Weenietown,” AI Trump, and our preview.

Get the latest TV updates on SNL, Tracker, Scrubs, Law & Order, Avatar: Seven Havens, and Ted: The Animated Series.

Streaming and genre highlights include Wednesday Season 3, Doctor Who buzz, Small Prophets, and The Lowdown trailer.

Also on deck: Paramount-Skydance/WBD news, Shameless and Saved by the Bell reflections, plus more TV must-reads.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, South Park, Adventure Time, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, Paramount-Warner Bros, Shameless, Scrubs, Law & Order, Avatar: Seven Havens, Ted: The Animated Series, The Lowdown, Wednesday, Small Prophets, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 1st, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host Dakota Johnson Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

South Park S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown": AI Trump Returns & More

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Cash & Courtright on S02, LOTR & More

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

South Park/South America: Our S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Preview

Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Set to Close Tuesday

Shameless: William H. Macy Reflects on Finding Frank Gallagher's Voice

Scrubs Kicks Off Season 2 Tonight! Our Updated S02E01 & S02E02 Preview

AEW Dynamite Preview: How to Watch A Tribute to PAC Tonight

Law & Order Season 26: S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Images Released

Avatar: Seven Havens: Book One: Survival Episodes 7-9 Titles Revealed

SNL 52: Fair Warning? Ashley Padilla Has Host Dakota Johnson's Back

Ted: The Animated Series: Seth MacFarlane Sequel Set for December

The Lowdown S02 Trailer Sees Lee Diving Into Another Season of Trouble

Scrubs Season 2: Zach Braff Teases Meeting J.D. & Elliot's Son, Ollie

Wednesday Season 3 Wraps Filming; New Jenna Ortega Image Released

Small Prophets Trailer: Hit BBC Series Set to Hit Apple TV on Oct. 7th

Saved by the Bell Cast Remembers Dennis Haskins, aka Mr. Belding

The One About Matthew Perry: Netflix Drops Trailer For Upcoming Doc

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Studios Exec Wants Return to Tennant-Smith Era

Doctor Who/AI, Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2: The Daily LITG 30th September 2026

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