Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park, trump

South Park: Trump Included in New "South America" Season 29 Intro

Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park made the name change to "South America" official in the new Season 29 intro - which now includes Trump.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 makes the “South America” rename official, turning Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s joke into canon.

The new South Park intro debuts in “South American Biker Gangs” and even slips in a quick appearance from Trump.

Parker and Stone framed the South America switch as a satire of corporations bowing to Trump-driven name changes.

Beyond the premiere buzz, South Park also heads into Season 29 fresh off an Emmy win for “Sermon on the Mount.”

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of 'South Park' to 'South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation." And with that, Emmy Award winners Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that South Park would now be called "South America" moving forward. The move was a "F**k You" to the corporations that took a knee and made changes to "Gulf of Mexico" and "Lake Ontario" because Trump was having a pissy fit and demanded it. In case anyone thought they were kidding, S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" kicked off with a new opening that made it official – and included a guest appearance from Trump.

Here's a look at the new intro that was debuted on Wednesday night before the Season 29 opener, with Comedy Central's South Park returning on September 30th:

South Park Honored by The Television Academy, Emmy Awards

Earlier this month, "Sermon on the Mount" took home Emmy Awards hardware with a win as Outstanding Animated Program. To say it was a tough field would be an understatement, with the long-running animated series taking on FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions.

Now, we're getting a chance to check out what Parker had to share while accepting the award. As the team took the stage, Parker thanked them for their commitment to the show. In addition, Parker thanked the Television Academy for continuing to produce television and the fans for ensuring the show wasn't canceled during its 30-year run. Here's a look at what the show's co-creator had to share:

With the show returning the following month, Parker and Stone not only celebrated the long-running animated series's 29th birthday on August 14th, but they were also honored as part of this year's Television Academy Hall of Fame class. Emmy Award-winning comedy icon Bill Hader introduced the award, offering a great "fish dick" anecdote as some insight into his time as a writer on the show. "People say, 'You wrote on the show!' But, I didn't. I got paid to laugh and watch all these writers and learn from them, and how to tell a story. I would not have been able truly to run my own show without watching these guys. That's where I learned everything," Hader shared.

Referring to the personal costs that come with keeping South Park going, Stone thanked his family, "because I've missed a few birthdays. And also, we got the occasional fatwa and security situations." As for what continues to motivate them season after season, it's all about deadlines. "Trey and I would never have gotten a single episode of television or episode of 'South Park' on television without a deadline. And that, for me, is what television is about. Something going on the air," Stone added. Along with Parker and Stone, the Television Academy also honored documentarian icon Sheila Nevins, 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley, actor Ted Danson, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Hacks star Jean Smart.

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