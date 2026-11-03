Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: edgar wright, spaced

Spaced: Edgar Wright Not Happy with Blu-Ray Plans; Pegg "Hates" Cover

Edgar Wright: It's "pretty shi**y" to not have the team behind Jessica Stevenson and Simon Pegg's Spaced involved in the Blu-ray release.

Article Summary Spaced is getting a Blu-ray release on February 27, 2027, but Edgar Wright says the original creative team was not involved.

Wright called the surprise Spaced Blu-ray news "disheartening" after years of pushing for a proper release with the team.

He blasted the packaging for crediting Spaced as "From the mind of Edgar Wright" while slighting co-creator Jessica Hynes.

Wright says Channel 4 controls Spaced rights, but Simon Pegg and the producers were also left out and dislike the cover.

If you were surprised to hear that a fan of series creators, writers, and stars Jessica Stevenson and Simon Pegg's Spaced was going to be released on Blu-ray by All3Media on February 27th, 2027, you're not alone. It seems Stevenson, Pegg, director Edgar Wright, and the rest of the team behind the influential British sitcom were just as surprised as you were – with Wright making it clear that they were not involved with the project. After initially responding on social media, "I literally know nothing about this," Wright elaborated on just how little he and the rest of the team knew about the release and that they weren't involved in putting the Blu-ray collection together. "Finding out about this one for the first time is… disheartening. I had been pushing to do a Blu-Ray of SPACED for years, so to find out that someone just went ahead without our involvement is…. a bummer. Not authorized by anyone involved in making the show. Finding out what happened as we speak…," he added.

Since that initial post, Wright has shared additional insights while responding to fans with questions/concerns. "I'd like to add that I hate their blurb: 'From the mind of Edgar Wright.' The show was written by its stars, Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes. The fact that Jess, the show's co-creator, is barely even mentioned is a clear indication of how little they know or care about the show," Wright wrote in one post, calling out the company producing the Blu-ray set for not giving the show's creators their due credit.

Wright also doubled back on the fact that no one who worked on the original show knew about the project, noting, "Nor the writer / stars ! News to us all. Including the producers and production team of the show who actually created all the extra content they have listed on the edition. No-one reaching out is pretty shitty. (quote me on that x)." As for why it can happen, Wright explains that Channel 4 has the rights to it, so it's their call, but he also added, "We had been pushing Channel 4 since 6 years ago to do a new release, so reading about it on here was a surprise. Not a nice one either" – especially since "we were all very involved in the previous editions, but not this one." As for that cover? "Simon hates it too!"

Finding out about this on for the first time is… disheartening. I had been pushing to do a Blu-Ray of SPACED for years, so to find out that someone just went ahead without our involvement is…. a bummer. Not authorized by anyone involved in making the show. Finding out what happened as we speak… — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 1, 2026

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