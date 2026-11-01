Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: spaced

Spaced Fans Have Blu-ray/AI Concerns; Creators Not Involved: Wright

Spaced fans are raising AI concerns about a new Blu-ray release - with director Edgar Wright adding that the creative team isn't involved.

Article Summary Spaced is getting a Blu-ray release on February 27, 2027, but fans quickly raised red flags over the remaster process.

The announcement cites algorithmic and proprietary upconversion tools, sparking fears that Spaced was AI upscaled.

After fans asked Edgar Wright about the Spaced Blu-ray, he said he knew nothing about it when the news broke.

Wright added that neither he nor the Spaced creative team authorized or were involved in producing the new release.

If you're a fan of series creators, writers, and stars Jessica Stevenson and Simon Pegg's influential British television sitcom Spaced, we've got some great news – that will quickly become not great news. The initial "great news" is that All3Media is planning to release the show on Blu-ray on February 27th, 2027. Except there are two problems. First, a whole lot of folks' AI radars blew up when they read this about the collection: "This global first Blu-Ray collection has been upgraded to a brand new 4K master using a combination of traditional and proprietary tools in a multi-step process of non-commercial and algorithmic corrections that are additionally enhanced frame by frame by a manual operator – guaranteeing the most state-of-the-art upconversion possible." After a fan tagged show director Edgar Wright for more details, adding that "an AI upscale is most disappointing, the other show dropped. It seems no one who made the show a reality was involved in the collection.

After initially responding, "I literally know nothing about this," Wright elaborated on just how little he and the rest of the team knew about the release, and that they weren't involved in putting the Blu-ray collection together. "Finding out about this on for the first time is… disheartening. I had been pushing to do a Blu-Ray of SPACED for years, so to find out that someone just went ahead without our involvement is…. a bummer. Not authorized by anyone involved in making the show. Finding out what happened as we speak…," Wright shared in a follow-up post.

Finding out about this on for the first time is… disheartening. I had been pushing to do a Blu-Ray of SPACED for years, so to find out that someone just went ahead without our involvement is…. a bummer. Not authorized by anyone involved in making the show. Finding out what happened as we speak… — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 1, 2026

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