Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, TV | Tagged: clone saga, spider-man

Spider-Man "Clone Saga" Being Eyed as Prime Video, MGM+ Series

Report: Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are developing a Spider-Man "Clone Saga" series with Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker.

Article Summary Report says Amazon MGM Studios and Sony TV are developing a Spider-Man Clone Saga series for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker are the focus, bringing two of Spider-Man’s most divisive comic book figures to live action.

American Born Chinese creator Kelvin Yu is writing, with Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller producing.

Sources say the Spider-Man series may rethink the clone angle, given the Clone Saga’s dense lore and polarizing twists.

When the news first dropped that Prime Video was ending Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir, there were rumblings that Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television weren't finished dipping into Sony's universe of Marvel characters (especially within the Spider-Man universe). Did we think, in any way, shape, or form, that a series spotlighting the controversial Marvel Comics' "Clone Saga" would ever come close to getting a series green light? Nope, but now it looks like we might owe Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker an apology. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Prime Video is close to giving a big thumbs up to the series, penned by American Born Chinese creator Kelvin Yu. Falling under the ongoing deal between Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller (who oversee the universe for Sony TV and executive-produced Spider-Noir) are expected to executive-produce the "Clone Saga" series alongside Yu. If it gets the go-ahead, the "Clone Saga" series would debut on Amazon's MGM+ before releasing on streaming via Prime Video.

Here's the thing. With Spider-Noir, you had a character who you could easily tweak to make the series self-contained and not have to rely on knowing a lot about Marvel Comics' obscenely large stable of characters. Considering the size and scope of the "Clone Saga" on the comics side of things, and how much it digs deep into Spider-Man lore, the live-action series would need to do some serious alterations – like Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker being stable and definitely not stable clones of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. In fact, Deadline Hollywood's sources say there's a back-and-forth over whether the series would stick with the clones storyline or connect the two in a different way. Considering how "well-received" the twist was where it was revealed that Ben was the real Peter Parker, and that our Peter Parker was the clone" (leading to it being changed back), we have a feeling going light on the whole clone thing might be the best way to go.

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