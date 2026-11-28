The Amazing Spider-Man balloon swung back into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with John Stamos saluting John Romita Sr.’s iconic design.
RAYE opens the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, while the all-star Broadway medley replaces the usual individual show performances.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers include Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Queen Latifah, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, and more.
Balloonfest and Parade Studio previewed new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, floats, and balloonicles set for Thanksgiving morning.
We've got the return of The Amazing Spider-Man during the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with John Stamos joining TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker to discuss the recent history of the balloon. Stamos made sure to credit the balloon to legendary artist John Romita Sr.'s classic design and pointed out that this year marks the 1000th issue of the comic book series. As most of you know, Romita Sr. began illustrating Spidey in Marvel's Daredevil comic book series before becoming the second series artist on Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, following the legendary Steve Ditko. You can check out the video from the parade above, and here's a look at a mini image gallery of Spider-Man's efforts:
Image: AP Screencap
Image: AP Screencap
Image: AP Screencap
Here's a rundown of what you need to know, from who's on tap to open the parade and a look at the special (and controversial) change to how Broadway shows are showcased, to a look at the lineup of performers and much more. In addition, we have preview videos and image galleries spotlighting a number of the new balloons and floats on tap for Thanksgiving morning:
Who's Opening the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? 15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE will deliver an opening number for the milestone 100th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her sisters Amma and Absolutely. RAYE is currently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, the most of any artist for 2027.
What's The Deal with the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration"? Instead of having individual Broadway shows spotlighted throughout the parade, the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration" brings together nine shows for one combined performance – a move that's received pushback from those who believe it limits Broadway's parade screen time. The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, and Wicked. Introduced by Julianne Hough (Damn Yankees), the 10-minute medley is arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Sarah O'Gleby (2026 Tony Awards, Shucked).
Who's Performing During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Currently, the lineup includes Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and others; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete – and let's not forget the Radio City Rockettes!
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights
Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:
Bluey by BBC
Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination
Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.
Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.
The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:
Dashing All the Way by DoorDash
Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's
Hogwarts Holiday by HBO
Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's
Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters
Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow
Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO
Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dashing All The Way by DoorDash is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's Parade All-Stars float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS® Brand is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Hogwarts Holiday by HBO on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.