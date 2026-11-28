Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings Along 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route

The Amazing Spider-Man balloon, based on artist John Romita Sr.'s classic design, returned during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary The Amazing Spider-Man balloon swung back into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with John Stamos saluting John Romita Sr.’s iconic design.

RAYE opens the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, while the all-star Broadway medley replaces the usual individual show performances.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers include Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Queen Latifah, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, and more.

Balloonfest and Parade Studio previewed new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, floats, and balloonicles set for Thanksgiving morning.

We've got the return of The Amazing Spider-Man during the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with John Stamos joining TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker to discuss the recent history of the balloon. Stamos made sure to credit the balloon to legendary artist John Romita Sr.'s classic design and pointed out that this year marks the 1000th issue of the comic book series. As most of you know, Romita Sr. began illustrating Spidey in Marvel's Daredevil comic book series before becoming the second series artist on Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, following the legendary Steve Ditko. You can check out the video from the parade above, and here's a look at a mini image gallery of Spider-Man's efforts:

Here's a rundown of what you need to know, from who's on tap to open the parade and a look at the special (and controversial) change to how Broadway shows are showcased, to a look at the lineup of performers and much more. In addition, we have preview videos and image galleries spotlighting a number of the new balloons and floats on tap for Thanksgiving morning:

Who's Opening the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? 15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE will deliver an opening number for the milestone 100th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her sisters Amma and Absolutely. RAYE is currently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, the most of any artist for 2027.

What's The Deal with the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration"? Instead of having individual Broadway shows spotlighted throughout the parade, the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration" brings together nine shows for one combined performance – a move that's received pushback from those who believe it limits Broadway's parade screen time. The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, and Wicked. Introduced by Julianne Hough (Damn Yankees), the 10-minute medley is arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Sarah O'Gleby (2026 Tony Awards, Shucked).

Who's Performing During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Currently, the lineup includes Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and others; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete – and let's not forget the Radio City Rockettes!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

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