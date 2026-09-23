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Spider-Man: TAS Showrunner "Given Free Rein" to Resolve Cliffhanger

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Showrunner John Semper Jr. had a "real blast" getting a chance to resolve that Peter/Mary Jane cliffhanger.

Article Summary Spider-Man: The Animated Series ended with Peter Parker searching the Multiverse for Mary Jane after the 1998 finale.

John Semper Jr. will finally resolve that Spider-Man cliffhanger in Marvel Comics' Spider-Man '94 Annual #1.

Semper says Marvel gave him free rein to tell the Spider-Man and Mary Jane reunion story he always wanted.

The new Spider-Man '94 story builds on Semper's long-planned draft and aims to give fans long-awaited closure.

In case you need a reminder, Spider-Man: The Animated Series wrapped up its fifth season with a ten-ton cliffhanger. In "Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man" (directed by Bob Richardson and written by Showrunner John Semper Jr., and airing on January 31, 1998), Madame Web promises Spider-Man that she will help him find his way back to Mary Jane, so the two take a deep dive into the Multiverse to make that happen. Unfortunately, the season finale would also become the series finale, though fans have been treated to a couple of return visits. In X-Men '97 S01E10: "Tolerance Is Extinction (Part 3)," it was seemingly confirmed that Spider-Man and Mary Jane had finally reunited. Last year, writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Jim Towe fronted a five-issue series based within the universe of the popular '90s animated series, Spider-Man '94. But later this year, original animated series showrunner John Semper Jr. will get the chance to share his vision for how Peter and Mary Jane reunited when he joins artist Alessio Cammardella for Marvel Comics' Spider-Man '94 Annual #1.

"I'm thrilled to announce that with the upcoming Spider-Man '94 Annual #1, I will be returning to the world of Spider-Man. After 30 years, I'm finally getting to resolve the ending of my iconic animated series and tell the story of Peter finding Mary Jane," Semple shared in a social media post, heading into Wednesday. "I want to thank everyone involved at Marvel for making this possible, especially my editor, Danny Khazem. I was given free rein to tell the story that I've always wanted to tell, and it has been a real blast!" Here's a look at what Semple had to share, followed by some recent insights that he had to share about his goal for the annual and wanting to do right by the fans who supported the animated series over the years:

I'm thrilled to announce that with the upcoming Spider-Man '94 Annual #1, I will be returning to the world of Spider-Man. After 30 years, I'm finally getting to resolve the ending of my iconic animated series and tell the story of Peter finding Mary Jane. I want to thank everyone… pic.twitter.com/dxgfGZrZIc — John Semper Jr. (@johnsemper) September 23, 2026

Speaking with CBR, Semper confirmed that his story builds on the ideas and draft script he's had in play for nearly 10 years. "About 10 years ago when I did that, I really was waking up every morning really wanting to tell that story," he shared. For Semper, the main goal of the annual is to thank the fans for their support over the years, and to give them the resolution that they had been hoping for. "As far as the Peter and Mary Jane story is concerned, it's very much wanting to give closure to all the fans who have wanted that for a very long time. It's funny, when I ended the series, for me, I was very much into sort of the Joseph Campbell monomyth, and the series for me was the story of Peter and his personal growth. And really, the whole getting together with Mary Jane was kind of an afterthought. I didn't think it was that important," the showrunner noted.

He continued, "And I left that tiny little door open, as I said, in case Fox came to me and said, 'We want to do 13 more half-hours.' I thought, 'Oh, good. I'll pick up with Peter finding Mary Jane.' I didn't realize what kind of trauma it was going to cause for millions of children across the world that I didn't give them closure. So this is my gift to them. This is me giving them that closure." But don't mistake giving closure to the season/series finale's cliffhanger as Semper saying goodbye to the animated show's universe. "That being said, I would love nothing more than to be able to continue to work with these characters," he added.

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