Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage Not Likely to Return to AI-Friendly Amazon

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage will forever be grateful for his time as Ben Reilly, but not so much to the AI-friendly Amazon MGM Studios.

Article Summary Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage says Amazon MGM Studios canceled the acclaimed Prime Video series despite strong buzz.

Cage blasted Amazon as AI-friendly at NYCC, saying he refused to sign a waiver allowing AI use on Spider-Noir.

The Oscar winner hinted Spider-Noir likely marks the end of his relationship with Amazon MGM Studios going forward.

Cage said he is moving on from Spider-Noir with no bitterness, but sees Amazon’s AI stance as a clear dealbreaker.

Prime Video might have given Nicolas Cage his first taste of leading episodic television, but the experience has left him a bit soured on the studio, not only for canceling his hit Sony & Marvel series Spider-Noir despite critical acclaim from critics and fans alike, but also because he's not exactly a fan of their use of AI and what they wanted him to sign. Speaking at New York Comic Con, the Oscar winner, who was happy to move on following the announcement, told Deadline Hollywood, "Onwards, upwards, inwards," and expanded more on his relationship with Amazon MGM Studios and what might be the dealbreaker for him working on any of their future projects.

Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage on How AI-Friendly Amazon Is and Why He Doesn't See Himself Working with Them Again

"Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI," Cage said on October 10th at the Empire Stage at NYCC (via Variety). "I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it's like, connect those dots! I'm not a member of their club. I didn't sign the waiver to let him use AI on 'Spider Noir.' I'm probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that's okay." The actor first played the character, aka Ben Reilly, in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018 for Sony before the character became popular enough to warrant his own spinoff TV series, and became one of the most stylistically ambitious live-action series, offering traditional black-and-white and True-Hue color under showrunner Oren Uziel, who, like Cage, was predominantly working in films.

Set in 1930s New York, Ben is a war veteran who found life as a private investigator, but is tired of the grind of being the superhero known as The Spider, burying his pain in alcoholism and barely scraping by on his rent for his office with a secretary (Karen Rodriguez) tired of struggling to pay her own rent to survive as cases barely come in. Fortunately, Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), a mysterious lounge singer, stops by and tasks Ben with finding her husband, Flint Marko (Jack Huston), who has gone missing and, like Ben, has special abilities of his own. Spider-Noir, which also stars Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and Brendan Gleeson, is available on Prime Video.

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