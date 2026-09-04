Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir: Prime Video Cancels Nicolas Cage-Starrer After 1 Season

Despite critical praise and Emmy nominations, Prime Video has canceled Showrunner Oren Uziel's Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir.

Article Summary Spider-Noir has been canceled by Prime Video after one season, ending Nicolas Cage's Marvel noir series.

The Spider-Noir cancellation comes despite strong reviews, a 92%/90% Rotten Tomatoes score, and 11 Emmy nominations.

Oren Uziel's Spider-Noir was Amazon's first live-action Marvel project from its Sony Pictures TV deal.

With Spider-Noir canceled and Silk scrapped in development, Sony's future live-action Marvel TV plans remain unclear.

Despite 11 Emmy Award nominations and a 92%/90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Showrunner Oren Uziel's Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig)-starring Spider-Noir won't be protecting the streets of New York City for a second season. On Friday, the news came down that Prime Video has canceled the streaming series after one season. With the series being the first Marvel-related project to hit the screen from Amazon's deal with Sony Pictures TV – and with Angela Kang's Silk dying in the development stage – it remains to be seen if we will be getting future live-action series set in Sony's stable of Marvel characters.

Based on the Marvel Comics' character, MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero. Along with Cage, the series also stars Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

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