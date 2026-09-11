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Spider-Noir Season 2 Would've Taken Ben Out of NYC: Showrunner Uziel

Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel on the show's journey, plans for Season 2, and how the Emmy wins lessened the sting of cancellation.

Article Summary Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel says Season 2 would have taken Ben Reilly out of New York for a new noir setting.

Uziel envisioned Spider-Noir exploring Los Angeles, Europe, and the road toward World War II in a darker second season.

Despite Spider-Noir’s cancellation, Uziel says five Emmy wins turned the moment into a celebration of the series’ success.

Nicolas Cage called one season of Spider-Noir perfect, while Uziel says any continuation elsewhere would be complicated.

It's not exactly how Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel pictured the Prime Video series going out with its cancellation, but he'll go out on top with the praise from critics, fans (with a 92/90 score on Rotten Tomatoes), and peers, with its five Emmy wins. At the very least, he's looking at options on whether a continuation is possible elsewhere, speaking with Variety about its future and plans he had for the second season of the Nicolas Cage-starred series.

Spider-Noir Creator/Showrunner Oren Uziel on Emmy Success and What Could've Been with Season 2

When asked if he'll seek a new home for Spider-Noir and weighing his options, "We haven't gotten there yet," Uziel said. "I literally do not know the legalities and complications of that. But I expect that it's a complicated proposition." Cage told Deadline Hollywood, "For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art 'Spider-Man.' Onwards, upwards, inwards."

Season one ended with Cage's Ben Reilly keeping his powers as The Spider, overcoming his final battle with Dirk Leyden/Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell) with the help of his friends, as Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) takes care of Finn Byrne/Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson). After celebrating with Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris), who's starting his own newspaper, Ben's ready to take on his next case.

"If I had my druthers, it would be probably another location," Uziel said, adding that it will take Ben out of New York. "There are so many L.A. noirs we could have dove into. There are European noirs we could have dove into. There are other places to go. You're starting in 1933. Where is that heading? It's heading toward just a most cataclysmic time — World War II. There was a lot of storytelling that could have happened there." The series, while set in NY, was shot in Los Angeles. "L.A. for L.A., how great would that be?"

Spider-Noir represented a unique opportunity for Cage and Uziel, as they had never fronted a dedicated TV series before, with their focus on films. Stylistically, the series not only honored its source, as Cage's Ben was originally black and white for Sony's animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse (2018), but also offered fans a colorized option called "True-Hue Full Color," still different from its contemporary peers with an ultra-saturated, hand-tinted Technicolor style.

As the awards came pouring in, "I thought it was going to be disappointing timing at first," Uziel said. "I didn't want people to go to this big night on Sunday, having to worry or think about something disappointing or sad. But the truth is, it became kind of a big celebration of what we accomplished together." For more on Uziel commenting on how the additional wins made the sting of cancellation less, keeping a positive attitude, and making the most of the moment and what it means for the art, you can check out the full interview. Spider-Noir, which also stars Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, and Jack Huston, is available on Prime Video.

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