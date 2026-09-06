Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Responds to Series Being Canceled

A day after we learned Prime Video had canceled Showrunner Oren Uziel's Spider-Noir after one season, Nicolas Cage has responded to the news.

Article Summary Prime Video has canceled Spider-Noir after one season, ending Amazon’s first live-action Marvel series from Sony TV.

Nicolas Cage broke his silence on Spider-Noir’s cancellation, saying one season was enough to say what he wanted.

Cage called Spider-Noir a dangerous, innovative, pop-art take on Spider-Man and signed off with “Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

Spider-Noir’s cancellation comes despite strong reviews, a 92% critics score, 90% audience score, and 11 Emmy nominations.

On Saturday, the news came down that Showrunner Oren Uziel's Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig)-starring Spider-Noir had been canceled after one season. The series was the first Marvel-related project to hit the screen from Amazon's deal with Sony Pictures TV (with Angela Kang's Silk never making it past the development stage), and it remains to be seen if we will be getting future live-action series set in Sony's stable of Marvel characters. On Sunday, Cage offered his reaction to the news. "For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man," Cage shared in a statement to Deadline Hollywood, adding, "Onwards, upwards, inwards." The news came despite the streaming series garnering 11 Emmy Award nominations and a 92%/90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the Marvel Comics' character, MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero. Along with Cage, the series also stars Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

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