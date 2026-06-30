Posted in: Paramount+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: spongebob squarepants

SpongeBob SquarePants Set For Global Celebration on July 14th

Nickelodeon will be celebrating all things SpongeBob SquarePants on July 14th, when "SpongeBob Day" goes global. Here's what's planned...

Article Summary Nickelodeon makes July 14 SpongeBob Day, a global SpongeBob SquarePants celebration honoring the franchise’s impact.

Tom Kenny leads a SpongeBob Day TikTok Live with Shanghaied alternate endings, special previews, and toy reveals.

The Patrick Star Official YouTube channel launches July 14, joined by new music from The Patrick Star Show.

SpongeBob SquarePants expands the fun with Roblox events, TV marathons, Nick takeovers, and global fan activations.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants has evolved from just a beloved character with a great supporting ensemble cast to a powerhouse animated franchise that's nearing its 30th anniversary in 2029. But you're not going to have to wait that long to give the little guy and his crew the love and respect that they deserve. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced that July 14th would officially be "SpongeBob Day," a global celebration honoring the enduring cultural impact of SpongeBob SquarePants and the generations of fans that have made the franchise a worldwide phenomenon. What follows is a rundown of the multimedia festivities in play – including a TikTok Live party with Tom Kenny (voice of SpongeBob SquarePants).

Tom Kenny (voice of SpongeBob SquarePants) will host an event on TikTok Live for the first time on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 PM (ET), with behind-the-scenes commentary, three never-before-seen alternate endings of the classic episode "Shanghaied," first looks at upcoming specials (hour-long SpongeBob SquarePants "Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton" and The Patrick Star Show Halloween episode "Scary Tales"), new exclusive toy reveals and additional surprises.

(voice of SpongeBob SquarePants) will host an event on TikTok Live for the first time on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 PM (ET), with behind-the-scenes commentary, three never-before-seen alternate endings of the classic episode "Shanghaied," first looks at upcoming specials (hour-long SpongeBob SquarePants "Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton" and The Patrick Star Show Halloween episode "Scary Tales"), new exclusive toy reveals and additional surprises. The Patrick Star Official YouTube channel launches July 14 with clips, shorts, compilations and live streams spotlighting characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show.

SpongeBob suits up to defend Bikini Bottom for "SpongeBob Day" on Roblox. SpongeBob SquarePants Tower Defense, the #1 top-earning licensed/branded game of all-time and a 2025 Roblox Innovation Award winner for Best Use of IP, drops new in-game content, extending its run of 70+ consecutive weeks of weekly updates (200,000+ peak concurrent users; a top 15 earning experience for 12 months running).

First-ever music release from The Patrick Star Show across all streaming platforms, kicking off with the single "Watch Out for That Rake" on July 9, followed by a full album, Patrick Star Superstar, which will be available for presale beginning July 14.

Multiplatform programming event featuring fan-favorite episodes on Nickelodeon beginning Tuesday, July 14, at 2:00 PM ET/PT, alongside all-day marathons on Nicktoons and Nick Pluto and a SpongeBob takeover on Nick.com.

"SpongeBob Day" will be recognized at Nickelodeon's hotels and attractions, including Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana and Riviera Maya, and Nickelodeon Universe theme parks at Mall of America and American Dream, among other locations.

Global markets, including Asia, Latin America, Germany, and the U.K., will celebrate across linear, streaming, digital, social, and consumer marketing with localized programming stunts, custom content, and region-specific campaigns throughout July.

On "SpongeBob Day," every meme will be a SpongeBob meme, with the launch of a marketing activation where SpongeBob crashes the world's most iconic memes in an internet-wide cultural takeover.

SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired multi-space activations at The New Children's Museum in downtown San Diego, beginning July 11, ahead of Comic-Con International: San Diego 2026.

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