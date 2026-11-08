Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: spy x family, toho animation
Spy x Family Season 4 Set to Hit in 2027; New Film On The Way, Too
TOHO Animation's Spy x Family is returning in 2027 with a fourth season of the anime and another film that's set to hit theaters.
Article Summary
- Spy x Family Season 4 is officially set for 2027, giving fans a long-awaited return window for the hit anime.
- A new Spy x Family movie is also coming in 2027, marking the franchise’s second theatrical feature from TOHO Animation.
- The Spy x Family Season 4 and film news was revealed during the SPY x FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION II event in Japan.
- The 2027 update ends months of Spy x Family speculation after Season 3 aired in 2025 and Code: White arrived in 2024.
Spy x Family finally has a return window. The mega-popular anime from TOHO Animation will return in 2027 with a fourth season, and a brand-new film will also hit theaters that year. This ends speculation about when the show would return, as many fans were left in the dark about when the fourth season could debut. Season 3 aired in 2025, and the first film, SPY x FAMILY Code: White, debuted in theaters in 2024. The news was announced as part of the SPY x FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION II event in Japan. The series is adapted from the manga by Endo Tatsuya.
Spy x Family Is A Favorite In My House
World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath! Yukiko Imai (storyboard artist and director for Season 1 Episode 8 and 20, Season 2 Episode 2) directed Season 3, with Rino Yamazaki (The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, scriptwriter for some SPY x FAMILY episodes) as series composer, and Kazuaki Shimada as character designer. WIT Studio and Cloverworks were in charge of the animation production. The anime's voice cast stars Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger.
We are a big Spy x Family house here. We discovered the anime late but have devoured every episode and the film multiple times, and it has been a topic of conversation almost every day about when the series would return. Knowing that we will have more time with The Forgers next year is enough to keep us going, and we are counting down the days until we can watch.