Spy x Family Season 4 Set to Hit in 2027; New Film On The Way, Too

World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath! Yukiko Imai (storyboard artist and director for Season 1 Episode 8 and 20, Season 2 Episode 2) directed Season 3, with Rino Yamazaki (The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, scriptwriter for some SPY x FAMILY episodes) as series composer, and Kazuaki Shimada as character designer. WIT Studio and Cloverworks were in charge of the animation production. The anime's voice cast stars Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger.

We are a big Spy x Family house here. We discovered the anime late but have devoured every episode and the film multiple times, and it has been a topic of conversation almost every day about when the series would return. Knowing that we will have more time with The Forgers next year is enough to keep us going, and we are counting down the days until we can watch.