Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game

Squid Game Creator Expects to "Someday" Return to Franchise

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it "someday."

Article Summary Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he expects to return to the franchise someday if the right idea hits.

Hwang made clear Netflix owns Squid Game, so any expansion plans are ultimately the streamer's call, not his.

Squid Game Season 3 teased a bigger U.S. game with Cate Blanchett, but David Fincher's spinoff isn't moving ahead.

Despite past reports about Dennis Kelly and Fincher, Netflix never confirmed the project and may pivot internationally.

For now, it seems like the universe of director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game will remain at three seasons – three huge seasons for Netflix, to be more precise. Though there were strong rumblings that David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) would be bringing the action to the U.S., it appears that's no longer the case (more on that below). And while the reality competition series based on Squid Game is a hit, it's just… not the same. Would Hwang ever consider returning to the universe he created? It turns out, yeah. He would. "As far as I'm concerned, someday I'll get back to 'Squid Game.' When I have a great idea, I'll make another one," Hwang shared during a panel at the Doha Industry Days, the industry program of the Doha Film Festival. As for what lies ahead for Squid Game, Hwang added, "Unfortunately, it's not mine. I don't own 'Squid Game.' Netflix owns the IP, so it's not my decision how to expand."

Squid Game: David Fincher's U.S. Spinoff Not Moving Forward

By the time the credits rolled on the third and final season, it sure looked like we were getting a setup for Fincher's reported in-universe spinoff set in the U.S. During those final moments, the Front Man (Byung-hun) is riding in a car in downtown Los Angeles after finalizing matters from what went down that season, when the sound of two people playing a very familiar game catches his attention. In an alley, two people are playing a familiar game of ddakji – except this one has an added slapping element to it.

If one of the two people looked familiar, that's because it was none other than Cate Blanchett as a U.S. Recruiter. The two make eye contact and offer subtle acknowledgments to each other before the Front Man rolls away, and Blanchett's U.S. Recruiter offers the homeless man who's been playing another round. Clearly, the "game" has gone global, and it would appear that it's been that way for some time (those things take time to plan; it's not a pop-up restaurant, after all).

But despite that ten-ton tease, as well as reports that Dennis Kelly (Utopia) had been tapped to write Fincher's series, The Playlist reported that Fincher's series (under the working title, "Heckler") was no longer moving forward. It should be noted that despite all of the rumors, speculation, and talk, Netflix never officially confirmed the project. Sources say that the streamer's "priorities for the franchise have shifted," and that there may be greater interest in "exploring versions tailored to individual international markets."

When the word first hit that Squid Game would be wrapping up its run, fans were already thinking about the future. Would this be our final visit to the franchise's universe, or could there be more stories to come? Based on the reporting that hit in October 2024, it looked like the franchise would live on in an interesting way. Reportedly, Fincher was interested in developing an English-language spinoff series (not a reboot) set in the same universe as the original but set in the U.S.

Two months later, during an interview with The Wrap, Hwang further elaborated on what the future could hold. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared. "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!