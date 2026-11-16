Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: st. denis medical

St. Denis Medical: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E03: "Yo! St. D"

Here's a look at what NBC and Showrunner Eric Ledgin's St. Denis Medical has on tap for us tonight with episode S03E03: "Yo! St. D."

Article Summary St. Denis Medical returns tonight as NBC’s Season 3, Episode 3 “Yo! St. D.” gets a quick, spoiler-light preview.

Alex and Ron clash in front of teen visitors, setting up a tense and funny St. Denis Medical showdown.

Joyce and Matt team on a major speech, while Bruce mentors a troubled teen in “Yo! St. D.”

The preview also includes the official episode synopsis plus a video highlight from the previous St. Denis Medical.

NBC and Showrunner Eric Ledgin's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical is back tonight with a new episode – and we're here to preview what's ahead with S03E03: "Yo! St. D." Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery and a highlight from the previous episode for you to check out.

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E03: "Yo! St. D" Preview

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E03: "Yo! St. D" – Alex and Ron spar in front of a group of teens visiting the hospital; Joyce and Matt work on an important speech; Bruce takes a troubled youth under his wing. Written by Matt Hubbard and directed by Yana Gorskaya.

NBC's St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star. Damon Wayans guest stars as Dr. Highland, a charming but pompous new doctor at St. Denis. He is filling in while Ron (Grier) is recovering from surgery. All the patients and staff (besides Alex) have fallen head over heels for him and his insights.

Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu also executive produce. NBC's St. Denis Medical is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc., and Spitzer Holding Company.

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