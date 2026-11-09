Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: st. denis medical

St. Denis Medical S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?": Ron Won't Be Babied

We've got a preview for NBC's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier & Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?"

Article Summary St. Denis Medical S03E02 preview teases Ron’s first day back, with the staff likely ignoring his plea not to be babied.

“Is That a Dinosaur?” sets up more chaos as Alex clashes with Val over I.O.U.s in another workplace showdown.

Bruce’s story takes a personal turn in St. Denis Medical Season 3 as he deepens his relationship with Dr. Emerson.

NBC’s new St. Denis Medical teaser and episode overview hint at more hospital comedy, tension, and character drama.

One of the things we love about NBC and Showrunner Eric Ledgin's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical, it's that you just know where things are heading just by the opening words to an episode's overview. For example, the opening to S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?" reads, "Ron [Grier] refuses to be babied on his first day back." Anyone else get the feeling that staff isn't going to listen to him? And that's far from the only storyline in play, as you're about to see…

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?" Preview

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?" – Ron refuses to be babied on his first day back; Alex faces off with Val over some I.O.U.'s; Bruce deepens his relationship with Dr. Emerson. Written by Justin Shanes and directed by Richie Keen.

NBC's St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star. Damon Wayans guest stars as Dr. Highland, a charming but pompous new doctor at St. Denis. He is filling in while Ron (Grier) is recovering from surgery. All the patients and staff (besides Alex) have fallen head over heels for him and his insights.

Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu also executive produce. NBC's St. Denis Medical is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc., and Spitzer Holding Company.

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