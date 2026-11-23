Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: st. denis medical

St. Denis Medical S03E04 Preview: Love Is In The Air (And Online?)

With NBC dropping a new episode of St. Denis Medical tonight, here's our preview for S03E04: "The Intoxicating Aroma of True Love."

Article Summary NBC’s St. Denis Medical returns tonight with S03E04, “The Intoxicating Aroma of True Love,” and love is messy.

St. Denis Medical S03E04 sends Serena helping Joyce try online dating while Bruce goes all-in on Dr. Emerson.

Ron tackles a hospital rumor in St. Denis Medical as Val gives Matt a needed lesson in being less gullible.

Jeremy Bronson wrote St. Denis Medical S03E04, with Richie Keen directing the NBC comedy’s latest chaos.

After spending the last episode enriching (and corrupting) the minds of the young and impressionable, the staff of NBC and Showrunner Eric Ledgin's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical is back tonight with S03E04: "The Intoxicating Aroma of True Love." We've got adventures in online dating, an over-the-top celebration of love, some rumor-killing, and a bit of tough love tonight. Here's a look at what's on tap for tonight, along with a highlight from the season's previous episode…

St. Denis Medical S03E04: "The Intoxicating Aroma of True Love"

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E04: "The Intoxicating Aroma of True Love" – Serena helps Joyce dip her toes into online dating; Bruce celebrates his love for Dr. Emerson; Ron deals with a hospital rumor; Val teaches Matt to be less gullible. Written by Jeremy Bronson and directed by Richie Keen.

NBC's St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star. Damon Wayans guest stars as Dr. Highland, a charming but pompous new doctor at St. Denis. He is filling in while Ron (Grier) is recovering from surgery. All the patients and staff (besides Alex) have fallen head over heels for him and his insights.

Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu also executive produce. NBC's St. Denis Medical is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc., and Spitzer Holding Company.

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