Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Deep Space Nine, MeTV, star trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek 60: MeTV Celebrates Franchise with Shatner, Specials & More!

MeTV is celebrating Star Trek 60 all September with specials, TOS, TNG & DS9 screenings, William Shatner on Toon in With Me, and more.

MeTV has become such a hub for beloved classic TV, which makes it even more amazing that it thrives in the streaming age on broadcast TV. Among the shows featured is Star Trek, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and the network has a slew of programming planned surrounding the Gene Roddenberry franchise, starting with Saturday weekly promotions beginning on September 5th through the 26th, starting at 11 a.m., with a special guest star on Tuesday, September 8th when William Shatner (Kirk) joins Toon in With Me host Bill Leff, aka Bill the Cartoon Curator and his sidekick Toony (voiced by Kevin Fleming).

MeTV Celebrates Star Trek 60 with Themed Programming and Specials

MeTV's first night on September 5th will start with programming of Star Trek specials beginning with Leonard Nimoy's Star Trek Memories (1984), followed by Beyond the Final Frontier (2007) at noon, then the 25th Anniversary Special (1991) at 2, then Ultimate Star Trek's Greatest Moments (1999) at 4 before wrapping with A Captain's Log (1994). Shatner will appear on September 8th on Toon In With Me, airing at 7 a.m., discussing some of his current creative projects and his legacy in the franchise.

On September 12th, MeTV will dive across the franchise into crossover-themed episodes from The Original Series, The Next Generation, and Deep Space Nine, starting off with the TOS season two episode "Tower of Babel," marking the first appearances of Mark Lenard and Jane Wyatt as Spock's (Nimoy) parents, the Vulcan Sarek and his human mother, Amanda Grayson. The two would reunite for The Voyage Home (1986). Lenard, who also played multiple roles in the franchise, would also reprise Sarek for two TOS films, The Animated Series, and two episodes in TNG: season 3's "Sarek" and season 5's "Unification I."

"Tower of Babel" sets up the TNG two-parter in season 5's "Unification", at noon, which sees Nimoy's return in the timeline as Ambassador Spock, who's no longer an active officer in Starfleet, trying to broker peace between the Vulcans and Romulans, meeting with the Enterprise-D's Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner), who are in disguise in Romulus. At 2 p.m., we have the TOS season two classic "The Trouble with Tribbles" followed by DS9's season five episode "Trials and Tribulations" that brings Sisko (Avery Brooks) and company to the Enterprise during the events of the TOS episode. The final two episodes are the mirror-verse episodes of TOS season two classic "Mirror, Mirror" and DS9 season two's "Crossover.

September 19th sets up another marathon of TOS classic episodes called "Cast spotlights," which prominently feature the cast member. Starting things off is Shatner with season 1's "Devil in the Dark," Nimoy with season 1's "This Side of Paradise," DeForest Kelley (Bones) with season 3's "The Empath," James Doohan (Scotty) with season 2's "Wolf in the Fold," Nichelle Nichols (Uhura) with season 1's "Charlie X," George Takei (Sulu) with season 1's "The Naked Time", and Walter Koenig (Chekov) with season 3's "Spectre of the Gun." The final day on September 26 wraps up with "fan favorites," including season 1's "The City on the Edge of Forever." "Balance of Terror," season 2's "Amok Time," season 1's "Space Seed," season 2's "Doomsday Machine," season 1's "Arena," and season 3's "The Enterprise Incident." For more, you can check it out at MeTV.

60 year Anniversary and this 👇🏻is how I celebrate? 😳🙄🤣👉🏻🎂🙌🏻 https://t.co/RDjGz2OmZi — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 1, 2026

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