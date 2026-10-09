Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek 60: Shatner, Spiner & More Set for Documentary Q&A at NYCC

William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Nana Visitor, and others will join a Q&A for The Sixty-Year Mission Star Trek documentary at NYCC.

Article Summary Star Trek 60 kicks off at NYCC with The Sixty-Year Mission premiere and a live Q&A featuring William Shatner and more.

Brent Spiner, Robert Picardo, Nana Visitor, and Denise Crosby join the Star Trek documentary event in New York.

The Sixty-Year Mission explores how Star Trek changed television, advanced representation, and inspired generations.

Ben Stiller will moderate William Shatner’s NYCC Star Trek panel, with Starfleet Academy stars also taking the stage.

There's no shortage of who's who of Star Trek coming out to celebrate the franchise's 60th anniversary at New York Comic Con. Starting the festivities will be the premiere of the documentary The Sixty-Year Mission: How Star Trek Changed Television and the World at the Regal Cinemas in New York City on October 8 that features a Q&A with the filmmakers alongside stars William Shatner (The Original Series), Brent Spiner (The Next Generation, Picard), Robert Picardo (Voyager, Prodigy, Starfleet Academy), Nana Visitor (Deep Space Nine), and Denise Crosby (TNG). The release coincides with the festivities at NYCC from October 8th to 11th.

Star Trek 60: The Sixty-Year Mission and Series NYCC Panel Information

The Sixty-Year Mission will feature interviews from stars, creatives, and fans including Shatner, George Takei (TOS), Walter Koenig (TOS), Jonathan Frakes (TNG, Picard), Simon Pegg (Kelvin), and others, going behind the Enterprise to explore how Gene Roddenberry's vision of the future challenged television conventions, advanced conversations about representation, and including, inspired technological innovation, and helped create a devoted global fan community that continues to span generations. NYCC attendees can visit Booth #2683 for a chance to meet their favorite Star Trek stars all weekend and win free tickets to see The Sixty-Year Mission, opening in theaters on October 9th.

As part of the NYCC panel on Saturday, October 10, Variety reports actor and director Ben Stiller (Severance) will moderate the Star Trek panel conversation with Shatner, scheduled for 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Empire Stage. Collider's Perri Nemiroff will moderate the Starfleet Academy season 2 portion of the panel with stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, and Picardo, and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Stiller and Shatner collaborated in the Shatner-hosted 2017 documentary The Truth Is in the Stars on the Star Trek franchise's influence across pop culture, and Shatner has a cameo in the 2004 Stiller-starred sports comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

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