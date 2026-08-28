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Star Trek 60th Anniversary Events: Vulcan Salute World Record & More

During the week of September 8th, a number of events and screenings are set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek. Here's a look...

Article Summary Star Trek 60th anniversary events launch around September 8 with global screenings, specials, panels, and fan celebrations.

Los Angeles hosts a free Star Trek screening of The Man Trap and Strange New Worlds, plus giveaways and appearances.

More than 750 US theaters will show Star Trek film 4K restorations paired with classic TV episodes from September 4-8.

London’s Science Museum leads a Star Trek Vulcan salute world record attempt as TV specials and themed game shows air.

Paramount might not have any new Star Trek content on the docket as it rolls out its final three seasons of existing content from seasons 4 and 5 of Strange New Worlds and season 2 of Starfleet Academy, and the ongoing development of its next cinematic entry, but the fans are well on board for its ongoing celebration of its 60th anniversary as a slew of events are planned around the globe, which include screenings of The Original Series and its films, and attempt at a world record.

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Events Planned Throughout the World, Including a New World Record Attempt

The official anniversary falls on September 8th, the date it premiered on NBC in 1966. Los Angeles will host a free outdoor screening of the TOS episode "The Man Trap" and SNW episode "Orders of Magnitude" at the Autrey Museum, which will also feature talent appearances, food trucks, and giveaways, according to Variety. There will also be 4K restorations of the TOS films paired with episodes that will air in more than 750 participating theaters across the US from September 4-8.

What's going on at the TV end, you ask? Entertainment Tonight will air a special "ET Vault Unlocked" episode on September 7th, featuring archived interviews with creator Gene Roddenberry and cast members from across the franchise, as well as archival footage. Game shows The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal will air Star Trek-themed episodes on September 8th, while Nick at Nite will run The Big Bang Theory marathon focusing on the franchise the same day.

US fans wanting to get in on Star Trek history will have to travel overseas to the Science Museum in London on September 8th to be a part of a world record attempt for the most people performing the Vulcan salute simultaneously. Introduced by Leonard Nimoy for his Vulcan character, Spock, in TOS, for the uninitiated, it requires the thumb, the index and middle fingers together; and the ring and pinkie together, spread separately with the palm faced away and fingers extended upward so the gaps between the thumb and index finger, and middle and ring fingers, create V-shapes.

For more, including the listing of the festivities, including Roddenberry's Hollywood Walk of Fame restoration in LA, London, and German-related events, panels, and more, you can check out the complete rundown of events over on StarTrek.com.

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