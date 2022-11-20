Star Trek: Discovery Co-Showrunner Signals Season 5 Filming Wrap

So how about some good news for fans of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery? It's only fair considering how patient they've been since that preview for the fifth season hit their senses back in October, along with a trio of new additions to the cast (more on that below). But this time around, EP & C0-Showrunner Michelle Paradise has some news that should be music to everyone's pointy ears. Yup, that's right… it's wrap time! As in, filming has officially wrapped on the fifth season, and Paradise posted to honor the very special & important occasion.

Oct. 8, 2022 – Paramount+ today debuted a teaser trailer for season five of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY at today's "Star Trek" universe panel at New York Comic Con. The new teaser, which was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who joined the panel virtually from set in Michael Burnham's captain's chair, unveils a first look at Rayner, played Callum Keith Rennie ("The Umbrella Academy," "Jessica Jones"), along with Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow ("The 100," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") and Elias Toufexis ("Shadowhunters," "Blood of Zeus").

"Aaaand that's a wrap on #StarTrekDiscovery season 5! Every season I'm in awe of what our team is able to accomplish, and I dare say this was our most ambitious yet. Huge thanks to [@CenterWillHold], [Sonequa Martin-Green], and our entire, truly amazing cast and crew. #onedepartment #discofamily," Paradise wrote as the caption for the Instagram post confirming that filming on the fifth season had wrapped:

What We Know About Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

In Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. Now here's a look back at the Season 5 first look premiered during New York Comic Con 2022, followed by a tour of the set that was released during the summer (with the season expected in early 2023):

The cast members for the fifth season include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira). In addition, Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones), Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus) have joined the cast this season. Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, with Kurtzman & Paradise serving as co-showrunners.