Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 Review: An Unexpected Farewell

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is able to blend in the traditional elements of the franchise while keeping its eye on its serialized threat. The season's fourth chapter "All is Possible" speaks more to the adversity ahead that Lt. Tilly (Mary Wiseman) faced leading a greener-than-usual band of Starfleet cadets facing an uncertain threat from what was supposed to be far more routine. The cadets are Val Sasha (Amanda Arcuri); the Orion, Harral (Seamus Patterson); and Taahz Gorev (Adrian Walters), a Tellarite. Joining them on the mission are Adira (Blu del Barrio), who's an ensign on Discovery, and Lt. Callum (Nck Name).

The second arc involved Discovery's commanding officers in captains Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Saru (Doug Jones) replacing Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) taking mediating positions to finalize Ni'Var's admission to the Federation. Ni'Var President T'Rina (Tara Rosling) wants an exit clause that's outside the standard procedure for member planets much to Federation President Laira Rillak's (Chelah Horsdal) dismay, who counters that it becomes a potentially slippery slope if they agree to their conditions. It provides the general change-of-page from the survival mission.

Between the two tenuous arcs, we have Booker (David Ajala) still trying to cope with his grief with the help of doctor and ship's counselor Culber (Wilson Cruz). Seeing Martin-Green, Jones, Ajala, and Cruz's scenes took me back to the more traditional era when we saw the more problem-solving aspects come to light taking a break from the extreme duress we're used to seeing. Don't get me wrong, we got plenty of that with Tilly and Adira leading the cadets and literally teambuilding in a race against time to get rescued.

Directed by John Ottman and written by Alan McElroy & Eric J. Robbins, I nary found a dull moment even when typical diplomatic missions tend to be among some of the more sluggish in the franchise. They made it work with effective editing and by also allowing the actors to shine in ways we hadn't seen them do before. Obviously, Martin-Green would be the exception since she's the star of the series, and she & Jones have achieved a perfect synergy. That's because they're given the opportunity to work together, as compared to the too many instances when they were working in spite of one another. There is a shocking ending, but it's not so much a "goodbye" rather perhaps a "see you later" at some point (we think?). Star Trek: Discovery streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 "All is Possible" Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 "All is Possible" is another powerful episode of Star Trek: Discovery, one anchored by powerful performances from Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and Mary Wiseman that represent some of the best going on in the "Star Trek" franchise universe. Credits Director John Ottman