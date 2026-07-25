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Star Trek Fans Need to Check Out This 60th-Anniversary Tribute Video

If you're a Star Trek fan, then you need to check out this video released during SDCC in honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary.

Article Summary Paramount+ marked Star Trek’s 60th anniversary at SDCC with a must-watch tribute video for longtime fans.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars and producers previewed Season 4 and teased what’s ahead in Season 5.

The SDCC celebration brought Star Trek legends together to reflect on Gene Roddenberry’s enduring vision.

The new Star Trek anniversary video honors six decades of history, legacy, diversity, and bold exploration.

In honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary, Paramount+ had something pretty special planned for Star Trek fans during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. With the fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds underway, series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley, alongside executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman, were on hand to preview what's to come and tease what the fifth and final season has to offer. In addition, everyone was treated to an extended sneak peek at Season 4 – and some interesting familiar faces.

But that wouldn't be the last time we would see the "Strange New Worlds" team on the stage. To drive home the family aspect of the 60th anniversary celebration, a number of serious Star Trek legends were on hand to discuss Gene Roddenberry's vision and the roles they played in keeping it alive. Kicking off with a special intro from Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, the panel included such iconic cast members as Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, Connor Trinneer, Cirroc Lofton, Doug Jones, Michelle Hurd, Jerry O'Connell, Christina Chong, Karim Diané, and the legendary George Takei. A video honoring the franchise was also released, offering a beautiful tribute that packs a lot of history.

Boldly going 60 years – and with, hopefully, another 60 years in its future – here's the video that was released celebrating the Star Trek Universe:

In the 60 years since the legendary creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a Star Trek universe where "Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations" remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers – inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek canon continues to thrive through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences, and children's programming. Available in over 190 countries worldwide, the Star Trek franchise of 11 TV series, 14 films, and over 900 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking, as well as vastly contributing to the pop culture lexicon throughout the years. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman oversees the Star Trek universe across all platforms.

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