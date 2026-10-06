Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, star trek

Star Trek Franchise Could Be Facing "Significant Pause": Kate Mulgrew

Voyager and Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew reflects on Janeway's continuing influence and how Star Trek could be facing a "significant pause."

Article Summary Kate Mulgrew says Star Trek could face a significant pause as the Paramount-Skydance merger clouds the franchise’s future.

The Star Trek: Voyager icon reflects on Janeway’s legacy, calling the first female captain a life-changing role.

Mulgrew celebrates Star Trek’s impact on women in STEM and defends Gene Roddenberry’s hopeful, inclusive vision.

She also weighs in on a scrapped Janeway series, Star Trek after SNW and Starfleet Academy, and today’s politics.

Voyager and Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew has earned every bit of being as bitter and cynical as her signature character counterpart Capt/Adm Kathryn Janeway, as Star Trek faces an uncertain future with the controversial Skydance merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery from CEO David Ellison, despite all the pushback from Hollywood and beyond. Not shying away from celebrating the Gene Roddenberry franchise's 60th anniversary at the Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame Gala alongside Strange New Worlds star Celia Rose Gooding and Discovery star Wilson Cruz, Mulgrew is always proud to discuss her influence as Janeway for women going into STEM careers, and spoke with TrekMovie.com to discuss her influence while taking the time to land a few jabs at the current toxic political culture and what she thinks it can mean for Star Trek after SNW and Starfleet Academy run their respective final seasons, and if the 14th Trek film graduates beyond the development phase.

Star Trek Voyager & Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Inspiration & Foreseeing a Significant Franchise Pause

When asked how it felt to be at an event that's honoring Star Trek, but not at a Trek-related event, "I've had a number of these over the years. It's inserted into the mosaic, but I would say it's the diamond in this particular mosaic. Star Trek stands alone. It's a singular enterprise, as you know—not to put too fine a point on the word. I'm privileged, very privileged, to have played the first female captain," Mulgrew said. "It changed my life dramatically. It changed it for the better. I did not expect it. I didn't know what hit me, but I knew that I loved Janeway, and I knew that I loved women in STEM, and I knew that I loved the change that came about as a result of the first female captain. And I love Roddenberry's vision. What's better than hope and DEI? I know that DEI is a bad word, and I'm going to shout it out there. This is a time for hope and light."

As for any recent new Janeway fans, "Well, I'll just tell you that my friend Kerry Kennedy just wrote a book called Ethel Kennedy: The Extraordinary Life and Bold Legacy, which she asked me to read, and I did. So I think RFK Human Rights is also very much on our wavelength. The Kennedys love the idea of what Roddenberry espouses, and we love the idea of human rights," Mulgrew said. "This is a time when we really, really must stand together, and I don't mean it to be heavy, and I don't mean it to be. I think we've just got to understand that despair is not, in any way, an accomplice to democracy. Despair is to be thrown away. We must stand up and be grateful for what we've done, what we have. And in my life, it's been Star Trek, and in my life, it's been the first female captaincy. And in my life, it's been pretty, pretty bloody good. So I'm only happy about tonight, and I thank you for recognizing that."

As a follow-up on the proposed Janeway series that Mulgrew was pitched that she wasn't a fan of, "I think all of that has passed. That was some time ago. I think that with this merger, it's anybody's guess what's up. My guess is it's a pause, and probably a significant pause. That's all right too." For more on what The Bad Guys: Breaking In star feels about the leadership qualities Janeway has that the current Trump administration lacks, you can check out the full interview.

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