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Star Trek Icon & Acting Legend Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at Age 86

Star Trek icon, acting legend, and pop culture ambassador Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at age 86, leaving a long-lasting impact.

The entertainment world lost another pop culture icon as Star Trek: The Next Generation and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, his rep announced. Classically trained at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the British actor was scouted by TNG producer Robert Justman at UCLA to lead Star Trek's first live-action syndicated spinoff that premiered in 1987. The show, which had a shaky start in its first two seasons, with the biggest doubts during season one, ended up lasting for seven seasons, ending in 1994, and it would go on to spawn four feature films, starting with The Original Series crossover film Generations in 1994 and continuing to 2002's Nemesis. During the films, he would also join another franchise with 20th Century's X-Men in 2000, playing Professor Charles Xavier.

Patrick Stewart's Endearing Legacy with Star Trek, X-Men & Beyond

Born July 13th, 1940, Stewart's career would span over 60 years on stage and screen. On the pop culture side, his resume would include starring in seven X-Men films, and he would reprise the role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Disney bought Fox, starting with 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and his final outing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which reunites him with most of his X-Men cast, including his fellow RSC colleague and best friend, Sir Ian McKellen, who plays Erik Lensher/Magneto, due to release on December 18th. The actor reprised Jean-Luc Picard in the Paramount+ TNG sequel series Star Trek: Picard in 2020, where it was to be a standalone non-serialized series that allowed some of his TNG castmates to join in with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner in recurring roles before we got a full-on TNG reunion in the series third and final season under showrunner Terry Matalas. There was a proposed sequel series from Matalas with Legacy, but Paramount didn't greenlight.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund https://t.co/luC5CdcWDy

Alzheimer's Foundation of America Caregiver Resources https://t.co/zvNptfyuNd Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia pic.twitter.com/XNncEVq56X — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2026

In addition to Star Trek and X-Men, Stewart had several memorable on-screen roles in David Lynch's Dune (1984), Excalibur (1981), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1991), and Conspiracy Theory (1997). He was also embraced by new audiences as he was also involved in voiceover work, especially in his collaboration with Seth MacFarlane, with runs on American Dad! and Family Guy, which organized the first TNG reunion with the full cast, albeit in animated form. Stewart, who's the first TNG cast member to pass, comes on the heels of another major loss for the Star Trek community in Walter Koenig, who passed at the age of 90 on October 25th.

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