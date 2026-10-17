Posted in: Movies, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Happy Sad Confused, star trek

Star Trek: James McAvoy Pitched Young Picard Series Set on Stargazer

James McAvoy (X-Men: Days of Future Past) on his Star Trek: TNG prequel pitch to Paramount about Jean-Luc Picard's early days on Stargazer.

Article Summary James McAvoy revealed he pitched Paramount a Star Trek series about young Jean-Luc Picard taking command of the Stargazer.

The proposed Star Trek story would have been a standalone season centered on Picard, Mutiny, and a career-long secret.

McAvoy said Paramount was interested in the young Picard Stargazer pitch, but logistical issues ultimately stopped it.

The article also surveys stalled Star Trek projects like Legacy, United, and Year One amid uncertainty over the franchise.

As for missed opportunities, Paramount is leaving a lot on the table, and with the Skydance deal and the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger now final, we still haven't heard anything about Star Trek's future. To recap, we have the Terry Matalas-proposed Legacy, which would have served as a direct sequel to the third and final season of Picard. We also had Enterprise writer/executive producer Michael Sussman's proposed United that would see Scott Bakula reprise his role as Jonathan Archer, long removed from his days as captain of the NX-01 Enterprise and now as President of the Federation. The last major one was Year One, which would directly follow the upcoming fifth and final season of Strange New Worlds, showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, and would be the definitive final prequel to The Original Series that sees Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk before he would be the far more experienced William Shatner incarnation. Now, out of left field comes James McAvoy, who played a younger version of Stewart's Charles Xavier in the 20th Century X-Men franchise, who appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his Star Trek pitch that involved Stewart's original signature role.

James McAvoy Recalls His Young Picard Star Trek Series Pitch to Paramount

To get to the Trek discussion, you can check it out here. As the subject of the Gene Roddenberry franchise came up, host Josh Horowitz started discussing his pitch to Paramount. "Stargazer, yeah, Mutiny and the Stargazer. That was a whole idea I had I pitched to the Star Trek people as well, and we nearly did it," the Faith star revealed. Horowitz responded, "Wait, this was a Picard thing? What was this like?" "I've got a whole story about an early Picard. All I really want to do in my career is play young versions of Patrick," McAvoy said. "A whole story of a young Picard that I love." "You pitched it like a series or movie like?" Horowitz asked. "It was like a one-off standalone season when he took over as captain of the Stargazer and what actually happened. The secret he's been holding his entire career. I just pitched it to them, and they were into it, but we had logistical issues that meant we couldn't do it, but I love that story that I just got to bed and think about it at night. I'm going to do the same now."

During Stewart's time on The Next Generation and Picard, the character spent some time on the Stargazer on TNG, and we also get introduced to David Paymer's Dr. Moritz Benayoun, who was the vessel's Chief Medical Officer in Picard season 1, but never a comprehensive deep dive into his time on the ship. For more, including his opportunity to be in the Kelvin universe that wasn't because he passed on after meeting director J. J. Abrams and crediting Chris Pine for pulling it off, you can check it out here. For more on McAvoy's career, you can check out the entire interview.

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