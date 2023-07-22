Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, season 4, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer: So About That "Pike Thing"?

Returning to Paramount+ on September 7th, here's a look at the official trailer & key art poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4.

With all of the excitement surrounding Tawny Newsome's Mariner & Jack Quaid's Boimler crossing over into the live-action world of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, let's not forget that Star Trek: Lower Decks is expected to kick off its fourth season in late summer (and a fifth season already given a green light). So what did we learn about the animated series' return during today's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) session? First up, we learned that September 4th is the date for fans to mark down on their calendars for its return. Along with that, we have an official trailer and key art poster that are definitely must-sees.

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

