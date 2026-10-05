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Star Trek: Nana Visitor, Denise Crosby & Todd Stashwick Share Memories

Nana Visitor (Deep Space Nine), Denise Crosby (The Next Generation), and Todd Stashwick (Picard) share some favorite Star Trek moments.

Article Summary Star Trek stars Nana Visitor, Denise Crosby, and Todd Stashwick share favorite memories from DS9, TNG, and Picard.

Nana Visitor recalls the joy and chaos of DS9 ops, saying the cast bond still feels like Star Trek family decades later.

Denise Crosby highlights TNG’s “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” praising Tasha Yar’s return and her memorable scene with Whoopi Goldberg.

Todd Stashwick calls a Picard bridge scene his ultimate Star Trek moment and says The Wrath of Khan remains his top favorite.

Calling the 60th anniversary of Star Trek a journey would be quite an understatement. Since The Original Series debuted on NBC in 1966, there have been 12 more TV shows and 13 films with considerable gaps in between, and it remains now more relevant than ever as we face another period of uncertainty, with two more seasons for Paramount to roll off from the fifth and final season of Strange New Worlds and the second and final season of Starfleet Academy for its streamer, Paramount+, and a 14th film in development. At the very least, the current cast, crew, and alumni in between are sharing memories with SYFY at The Sixty-Year Mission premiere about their favorite moments of Star Trek, including Deep Space Nine star Nana Visitor (Major/Col Kira Nerys), The Next Generation star Denise Crosby (Lt. Tasha Yar), and Picard star Todd Stashwick (Capt. Liam Shaw).

Star Trek: DS9's Nana Visitor, TNG's Denise Crosby, and Picard's Todd Stashwick Share Their Favorite Memories

Visitor was the first female featured cast member to play the first officer of a Trek series. "My favorite Star Trek memory is being in ops (on 'DS9'), because sometimes there are episodes where we didn't see each other; the main cast and 'ops' meant we were all going to be there," she said. "When we got together, it was mayhem. It was so much affection. It proves it, because 30 years later, still texting, still talking, still having dinner with everybody. Not just my show, but because of conventions, I got to know everyone from all the other shows, so it really is like a family."

Crosby was part of the initial cast of TNG before leaving in the middle of season 1 due to creative differences, and her character died in the episode "Skin of Evil." "My favorite episode is 'Yesterday's Enterprise' in season 3, when Tasha Yar comes back (in an alternate reality). It's absolutely so well written," she said. "It was such a surprise for me as an actor to be able to be called back onto a show I'd been killed on. You know, it's completely out of nowhere. I never thought I would be standing there on that bridge again or that set again. Of course, I hadn't had the pleasure of working with Whoopi Goldberg in the first year that I was on the show, so she came on after I had left. Although I had met her, but I was really just excited and happy to have a scene with her."

Stashwick was a third– and final-season addition to Picard who initially had Shaw prejudiced against his first officer, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), now back to her pre-assimilated name, Cmdr. Annika Hansen harbored resentment due to his trauma at the Battle of Wolf 359 during the events of TNG's "The Best of Both Worlds." "We shot a scene on 'Picard' when we were all on the bridge, watching the birth of all these space babies. I remember Crusher says, 'To seek out new life,' and I'm like, 'I'm in THE most Star Trek moment' on the bridge with all of the Next Gen cast," he said. "This is not getting any better. This is perfect, and my most favorite thing I've watched: 'The Wrath of Khan.' It's always going to be my favorite Star Trek ever. Even having been in Star Trek, 'The Wrath of Khan,' I'll watch it once a year. It is so fun, it is so heartfelt, it's emotional, scary, the earwig, it's thrilling, the writing, direction, it's the perfect film. It also takes me back to a place as a kid at 12 or 13…it holds me. For more, including comments from TOS guest star Barbara Luna, who played Marlena Moreau in the season two episode, "Mirror, Mirror," and Prodigy star Bonnie Gordon, who voices the U.S.S. Protostar computer, you can check out the video.

As "Star Trek" celebrates its 60th anniversary, stars from the past six decades of the franchise are looking back on its legacy. pic.twitter.com/QrgpFZD4Hz — SYFY (@SYFY) October 1, 2026

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