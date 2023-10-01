Posted in: Books, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged:

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Book Tour Includes Burton, Goldberg & More

Sir Patrick Stewart invited some friends to join his "Making It So" book tour, including Star Trek co-stars Whoopi Goldberg & LeVar Burton.

The former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D is not alone on his latest journey: promoting his memoir Making It So. Sir Patrick Stewart is sharing his life on the stage and screen, which includes his most recent run reprising his signature role as Jean-Luc Picard in the Paramount+ spinoff Star Trek: Picard. The British actor built not only an enduring legacy for those fortunate enough to experience his stage work as an alum of the Royal Shakespeare Theater but also built two signature roles not only with Star Trek starting from his time in 1987's The Next Generation but also created another legacy as the X-Men franchise's Professor Charles Xavier. He recently reprised that role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in an alternate universe (not the one created by Fox). Stewart announced his moderators for his tour that starts in New York's Symphony Space on October 2nd in The View host Whoopi Goldberg, who's played Guinan since TNG reprising her role in Picard season two.

Patrick Stewart "Making It So" Book Tour Details

"I'm pleased to share the moderators for my #MakingItSo book tour in the US and sending a sincere thank you to all of you for purchasing tickets. The events are sold out; however, you can still purchase virtual tickets for the conversation in Los Angeles with the great [LeVar Burton]. Book your spot at http://PatrickStewartBook.com", Stewart wrote on social media. Others joining Stewart include Michael Solomonov on October 3rd at Philadelphia's Perelman Theater, Ari Shapiro on October 4th at Washington DC's Capital Turnaround, Lucy May on October 6th at Cincinnati's School for Creative & Performing Arts, Tim Orr on October 7th at Bolder's (Colorado) Glenn Miller Ballroom, Alexis Madrigal on October 8th at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater, and TNG co-star LeVar Burton on October 10th at Los Angeles' Robert Frost Auditorium. Listed are local times, and additional dates are listed in the UK. As all the spots are sold out physically, you can book your virtual spot or join the NY waiting list by clicking here. Making It So is available on October 3rd.

I'm pleased to share the moderators for my #MakingItSo book tour in the US, and sending a sincere thank you to all of you for purchasing tickets. The events are sold out, however, you can still purchase virtual tickets for the conversation in Los Angeles with the great… pic.twitter.com/iGLUa7dtYE — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at Stewart checking in from the studio where he was recording the audio version of his book:

