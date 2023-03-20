Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 Trailer: Turning to an Old Friend Following the release of preview images earlier today, here's a look at the trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E06 "The Bounty."

Earlier today, an impressive set of preview images for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard previewed the return of someone we are always happy to have on our screens – LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge. But as nice as the family reunion is to see, we wish the circumstances that lead to Jean-Luc (Stewart) & the crew reuniting with their "old friend" were better than the ones they're facing in S03E06 "The Bounty. But don't take it from us – check out the promo that was released, which we've included with our full preview rundown below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty": Now on the run, Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and the skeleton crew of the USS Titan must break into Starfleet's most top-secret facility to expose a plot that could destroy the Federation. Picard must turn to the only soul in the galaxy who can help: an old friend. Directed by Dan Liu and written by Christopher Monfette, here's a look at the promo trailer for "The Bounty" that was just released, followed by a look at the preview images released earlier today:

Thanks to Wil Wheaton and Paramount+'s The Ready Room, we got an early sneak peek as Worf (Michael Dorn) & Raffi (Michelle Hurd) getting our folks up-to-speed on where things stand – and why they need to go back to the "scene of the crime" to learn the truth. Along with the preview, Wheaton, Dorn & Hurd discuss the top-secret intel behind this week's episode; viewers get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the incredible stunts this season, what it means to be Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and more. So if you have the time, check out the entire episode because it's definitely worth your time. But if you're just here for the S03E06 "The Bounty" preview, that kicks in at around the 32:45 mark (followed by the official episode overview):