Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Picardo Discusses Legacy, Starfleet Academy S02 & More

Robert Picardo (The Sixty-Year Mission) discussed his legacy as The Doctor in Star Trek, teasing Starfleet Academy Season 2 and the future.

Article Summary Robert Picardo reflects on The Doctor’s Star Trek legacy, linking Voyager’s AI themes to today’s debates.

Picardo teases Starfleet Academy Season 2, saying it looks spectacular and builds on the show’s strong start.

He argues Star Trek’s diversity and optimism are facing cultural backlash, but believes the franchise will endure.

While promoting The Sixty-Year Mission, Picardo shares hope that Star Trek will emerge stronger at its next pivot.

Robert Picardo has certainly gotten around in Star Trek, appearing in three different franchise shows and a feature film with UPN's Voyager, Nickelodeon/Netflix's animated series Prodigy, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, and Paramount's First Contact (1996), serving 31 years in the franchise since his debut as the Emergency Medical Hologram, The Doctor. Not only was he able to return to the role in a voiceover alongside Voyager co-stars Kate Mulgrew (Janeway) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay), he also got to explore the character's extreme longevity as the franchise dove 900 years into the future and how it could change someone in Starfleet Academy, as an instructor in the new cadet class. While promoting the documentary The Sixty-Year Mission, Picardo spoke with TrekMovie.com about how he distinguishes the character's photonic legacy as an artificial lifeform, what we can look forward to from him in the second and final season of the Gaia Violo series, and Star Trek's continued resilience.

Star Trek: Voyager, Prodigy, and Starfleet Academy Star Robert Picardo on Defining His The Doctor Legacy, and More

When asked about his mark in the Star Trek franchise, "Well, let's put it this way: As the first artificial intelligence medical character in Star Trek, and since most of the conversation the last several years is about artificial intelligence, I believe my character prefigured a lot of that discussion. We dealt with the fears and anxieties about artificial intelligence, people's distrust of my character when he was first activated, and whether he was more of a tool and how much respect they should accord him," Picardo said. "But then all of the other fears that we are seeing everyone have now about artificial intelligence being a threat to mankind rather than serving mankind, especially if the core programming could be hijacked by an outside force, or within itself, if the intelligence could simply engineer its own directive change. So shows like Star Trek, and certainly movies like Robocop and all that, which I remember, all dealt with that anxiety long before we're dealing with it now. So I like to think that I started the conversation. I don't have the answers, or if I did, I can't tell you now."

As far as what we can look forward to in the final season of Starfleet Academy, "I hear season 2 is even better from the producers. I've seen quite a bit of it while I've been doing ADR on it, and it looks spectacular, and I'm sorry the show… every Star Trek show was criticized in its first two or three seasons, and then took often till season 3 to get on track. And even though I think the quality of our show was great, we were kind of killed in the cradle, and I believe part of it is the present political moment in our culture that diversity, that all of Star Trek's core values, are now out of fashion temporarily. We see diversity under attack, and therefore Star Trek is under attack because that's what Star Trek's always been about," Picardo said, adding he has faith that the franchise will remain true on future projects. "So hopefully, whenever they create the next Star Trek movie and Star Trek show, they'll remember what it was that made Star Trek special, and that present weather conditions in politics will change, and Star Trek once again will emerge with all of its values intact. That's what I believe, and I hope for. But right now, you know, the feeling has been a little grim recently."

When it comes to fans concerned about the Gene Roddenberry franchise's future, "We don't know what's next, but we've been at a pivot point before. And we survived it and flourished again, and I think we will. I think that a lot of the voices now that are so loud and negative will not be as loud and negative." The Sixty-Year Mission: How Star Trek Changed Television and the World, which also features interviews with William Shatner, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, Simon Pegg, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Denise Crosby, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Terry Farrell, and more, is available exclusively at Regal Cinemas. Season three of Starfleet Academy, which also stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Oded Fehr, Gina Yashere, Brit Marling, Stephen Colbert, Tig Notaro, and Zoë Steiner, premieres in March on Paramount+.

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