Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek Reboot Set "Further Into The Future": Daley & Goldstein

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein provided new details about their upcoming Star Trek reboot project for Paramount.

Article Summary John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein say their new Star Trek script is underway and designed to surprise fans.

The Star Trek reboot will not use previously seen movie characters, signaling a possible clean break from the Kelvin timeline.

Goldstein says the new Star Trek is set further into the future, raising questions about which era Paramount will explore.

With Star Trek TV winding down and Legacy passed over, Paramount’s reboot faces big franchise and box office pressure.

It's hard not to be cynical about Star Trek these days, considering Paramount pulled the rug out from the TV end of the franchise as it rolls out the final two seasons of Strange New Worlds and has a second and final season of Starfleet Academy in the can. There was no movement on proposed follow-ups to the Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers with Year One and Terry Matalas's Legacy. The only active project is the upcoming rebooted cinematic end of the franchise, helmed by Mayday directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who provided an update at San Diego Comic-Con, offering a few tidbits on what they're working on.

Daley & Goldstein's Star Trek Film Will Not Include Previously Depicted Film Characters, Set "Further Into the Future

The project was supposed to be the fourth Kelvin film, as it remained in development hell before Paramount closed the window, as they probably felt the cast aged themselves out since it was a young The Original Series crew in that alternate universe, since it was 10 years since the third film Beyond, which was released in 2016. At the "Directors on Directing" panel, which the pair joined with Resident Evil reboot and Weapons director Zach Cregger, Daley told the crowd, "I think we can say the script is in progress, and that we're very excited about it," he said. "I think people will be surprised. I really can't say anything else, other than that."

Goldstein added something more definitive: "I think we've said in the past, and it's been reported, that it won't be the characters that you've seen previously in your Star Trek movies, so there will be a new sort of take on that, and I think it will probably be a little further into the future than we've been before." The question is, "What future are they talking about?" because the bulk of the canon takes place between the 23rd and 25th centuries, which is between the TOS and The Next Generation/Picard eras. Discovery introduced the 32nd century era of the franchise that carries over into Starfleet Academy.

You can eliminate the Lost Era since that takes place between TOS and TNG. None of the Deep Space Nine crew has been depicted theatrically on the screen before, but since it's been 27 years since the finale in 1999, I really doubt any would return. Aside from cameos from Kate Mulgrew and Robert Picardo, there wouldn't be a reason why Voyager would return either, since their stories are tied elsewhere, and some have largely moved on from screen acting, like directors Robert Duncan McNeill and Roxann Dawson. If Paramount passed on Legacy, it's pretty safe to assume we won't see Jeri Ryan or Tim Russ back either.

This begs the questions: Where do you start, and where are your priorities? If you start completely fresh, do you have anyone from the past as a passing-the-torch moment, like we had TOS's Leonard Nimoy did in the 2009 J. J. Abrams film? How do you market Star Trek as a film franchise again when it's been proven time and again when alum like William Shatner and Simon Pegg have echoed the financial problems like the box office ceiling the movies haven't been able to overcome, and how do you commit a cast long term financially without it spiraling out of control with budget demands atypical of a tentpole franchise that doomed the fourth Kelvin film? What happens with the eventual backlash (not even SNW has been able to escape as a non-serialized traditional Star Trek series), because nine years in the Paramount+ era and now under the hand of David Ellison? There doesn't seem to be much in terms of good faith and patience these days.

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