Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: Shatner on Franchise's Timelessness, Connecting with Youth

William Shatner (The Sixty-Year Mission) reflects on Star Trek and why the franchise still resonates with older and younger generations.

William Shatner is happy to remain an ambassador for Star Trek to help keep telling the story of the Gene Roddenberry franchise in his remaining days, and goodness knows, Star Trek documentaries are a dime a dozen, with the Canadian actor making a few of them himself, and certainly continue to deserve to be celebrated on its 60th anniversary. He had a chance to share some The Original Series memories again at New York Comic Con, thanks to the panel hosted by actor-director (and sometimes collaborator) Ben Stiller. While promoting the Mark Altman documentary, The Sixty-Year Mission, Shatner spoke to Inverse about why he thinks Star Trek has a timeless quality and transcends generations, and it starts with his beginnings as a child actor.

Star Trek Legend William Shatner on Franchise Appealing Across Generations

The Sixty-Year Mission: How Star Trek Changed Television and the World follows the origins of the franchise from creator Gene Roddenberry, and how he was already raising social awareness through his writing while he served in law enforcement, and how Star Trek became that golden opportunity because science fiction would be the content loophole he would need to skirt by censors not ready for his progressive messages. Even though the 95-year-old admittedly doesn't remember how he made most of his episodes, he hasn't stopped talking to fans for most of his life, with fan conventions becoming the norm after TOS's original run ended when NBC canceled it in 1969. When asked why he felt young children liked TOS, "I don't know," Shatner admitted. "But I will tell you, I was acting from the time I was 6 years old. Children are seeing the much younger version of me, but there was a younger version of me that began acting before that. Maybe that's connected. I was a child when I began acting, so I was well-prepared to play Captain Kirk when it happened." For more on Stiller's panel, why Shatner joined Altman's documentary, and more, you can check out the article. The Sixty-Year Mission is available in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!