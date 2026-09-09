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Star Trek: Shatner & Takei Lead Montage Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Paramount released a highlight reel celebrating the 60th anniversary of Star Trek, from The Original Series to Starfleet Academy.

Article Summary Paramount’s Star Trek Day montage celebrates 60 years of Star Trek, spanning The Original Series to Starfleet Academy.

William Shatner and George Takei lead the anniversary reel, honoring Star Trek’s legacy and enduring cultural impact.

The video spotlights Vulcan salutes, global fans, and stars from Enterprise, Discovery, The Next Generation, and more.

Star Trek’s 60th anniversary tribute also features franchise merchandise, cast appearances, and a London Guinness event.

As most are taking September to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek, the franchise's YouTube page released a montage for Star Trek Day on September 8th, titled "Happy Star Trek Day 🖖 Sixty years of boldly going, and counting." Leading the way from a shot of William Shatner in The Voyage Home (1986) to The Original Series, the actor appeared, saying, "I was a part of the first Star Trek, 60 years ago," as the title card appears and transitions to co-star George Takei at San Diego Comic-Con, saying, "60 years and going."

Star Trek Day Montage Celebrates 60 Years

The next sequence, "Show Your Vulcan Salute," with the signature hand gesture for "Live Long and Prosper," shows Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer from Enterprise, Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham from Discovery, Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard from The Next Generation, and Cully Fredricksen's Vulcan captain from 1996's First Contact. We're then treated to a sequence of three portrait video panels, like you would see on TikTok, of fandom from across the world, mostly at conventions, with talent appearing alongside fans.

We also get transitions between the various ships that bore the name "Enterprise" from the TOS original, the Enterprise-D from TNG, and the Kelvin incarnations. We also get clips from every TV series and film from all eras before it transitions to the merchandising, with the franchise's collaboration with Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering and a shot of Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey wishing Star Trek a happy 60th anniversary in separate frames on set of the game show's themed episode, only to transition to Discovery star Anthony Rapp, TNG star Jonathan Frakes, and Martin-Green in plain clothes all doing the Vulcan salute. The video closes with additional clips featuring European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot, who proudly wears Captain Pike's (Anson Mount) badge on the International Space Station. Speaking of Vulcan salutes, which were invented by TOS's Leonard Nimoy for Spock, you can check out the Guinness World Record of simultaneous Vulcan salutes in one setting below as part of the Star Trek 60th Anniversary festivities in London.

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