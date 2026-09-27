Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Beaming Down to Blu-Ray/DVD in December

Paramount Home Entertainment will be releasing Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD this December.

Article Summary Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD December 1 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The new Starfleet Academy series expands Star Trek’s 32nd-century era as a direct spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery.

Set aboard the USS Athena, Starfleet Academy follows cadets facing training, rivalries, romance, and a deadly threat.

Starfleet Academy also brings back Star Trek favorites like Robert Picardo, Tig Notaro, and Oded Fehr.

If there's one reliable home for Star Trek, it's been physical media, as the latest series, Starfleet Academy, comes to Blu-ray and DVD. As the first 32nd-century direct spinoff to Star Trek: Discovery, the Gaia Violo-created series, alongside showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, reintroduces the famed institution the Paramount franchise has been trying to get off the ground since the twilight of Gene Roddenberry's career before his passing. Originally, the idea was intended to have The Original Series cast in a reboot back in their Academy days, before that was scrapped for 1991's The Undiscovered Country, the final with the TOS cast. That dream would be somewhat realized in the 2009 J. J. Abrams soft reboot of Star Trek, which introduced the Kelvin films, separate from the Prime universe. As the TV side finally got off the ground in 2026, the concept was explored with a different class altogether, with homages to the franchise's 60-year past. Along for the ride are a few holdovers from Discovery, and Voyager alum Robert Picardo reprising his role as The Doctor, with Holly Hunter front and center as Chancellor/Captain Nahla Ake.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Home Release Blu-ray and DVD Details

In the 32nd century, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 follows a new class of cadets as they train aboard the USS Athena to become Starfleet officers. Amid demanding coursework and thrilling simulations, they navigate friendships, rivalries, and first loves—while confronting a deadly enemy that threatens the Academy and the Federation. Led by Chancellor Nahla Ake, this ten-episode Paramount+ series blends epic sci-fi adventure with heartfelt drama, introducing fresh faces and familiar Star Trek ideals of hope, unity, and exploration.

Also starring in the series is Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir, a young prodigy who crossed paths with Ake on anything but the best of terms, until a second chance gives him the opportunity to reunite with his mother (Tatiana Maslany). Karim Diané plays Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon recruit who is somewhat of a pariah among his peers as he doesn't embrace their traditional warrior ways. Kerrice Brooks is Sam (Series Acclimation Mil), the first Kasqian to attend the academy, who's trying to learn the ways of the organic world as a holographic being, but is very inexperienced in the ways of the world. George Hawkins plays Darem Reymi, a Khionian cadet, who's trying to groom himself to be a captain. Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, a Dar-Sha cadet who's trying to make a name for herself at the Academy while trying to step beyond her admiral father's shadow. Zoë Steiner plays Tarima Sadal, daughter of the president of Betazed, who wears an inhibitor to try to keep her empathic abilities in check and joins the War College and later Starfleet Academy,

Rounding the cast are Gina Yashere as the Klingon-Jem'Hadar first officer of the U.S.S. Athena (under Ake), who is the cadet master and embraces her drill sergeant demeanor; Tig Notaro, who reprises her role as engineer Jett Reno from Discovery, Oded Fehr, also reprising his role as Fleet Admiral Charles Vance, who sets things in motion be recruiting Ake back into Starfleet and embrace her role as Chancellor; Stephen Colbert as the voice of the PA announcer at the Academy; and Paul Giamatti as Nustopher "Nus" Braka, a Klingon-Tellarite, who has a past with Ake, and revenge on his mind. Starfleet Academy comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 1st, with preorders available.

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