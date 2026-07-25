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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops SDCC Season 4 Sneak Peek Trailer

With a new episode hitting this Thursday, check out the extended sneak peek at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 released during SDCC.

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds made a big Hall H splash at SDCC 2026 with a Season 4 panel packed with cast and producers.

An extended Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 sneak peek trailer debuted, teasing what is still ahead this season.

With a new Strange New Worlds episode arriving Thursday on Paramount+, the preview offers fresh reasons to get excited.

The SDCC presentation also touched on Strange New Worlds Season 5, adding context as Season 4 continues to unfold.

Yes, there's something that just feels right about "Star Trek" being in Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 – and that's exactly what we got on Saturday. Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley were joined by executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman for a deep dive into the recently-premiered fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, to offer some insights into the fifth and final season, and more. That included an extended preview of what's still to come this season, which you can find below.

With a new episode hitting Paramount+ this Thursday, here's a sneak peek at what's still to come this season:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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