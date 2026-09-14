Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ,

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Images

Set to hit this Thursday, here's a look at the episode image gallery for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: S04E09: "Once La'an a Time."

Published
by
|
Comments

As Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds inches closer to its Season 4 finale, it appears Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew will be following up on its fantasy adventure from the first season ("The Elysian Kingdom") with S04E09: "Once La'an a Time." We're especially curious to see if Christina Chong's La'an is the main focus, or if the character's name was used because it fit the "Once Upon a Time" pun perfectly. With that in mind, here's a look at the image gallery for the season's penultimate episode:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Images
Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" – Written by Onitra Johnson and directed by Sydney Freeland, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Strange New Worlds
Key Art for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, featuring Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Jess Bush as Chapel, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an and Paul Wesley as Kirk, streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.