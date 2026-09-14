Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Images

Set to hit this Thursday, here's a look at the episode image gallery for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: S04E09: "Once La'an a Time."

As Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds inches closer to its Season 4 finale, it appears Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew will be following up on its fantasy adventure from the first season ("The Elysian Kingdom") with S04E09: "Once La'an a Time." We're especially curious to see if Christina Chong's La'an is the main focus, or if the character's name was used because it fit the "Once Upon a Time" pun perfectly. With that in mind, here's a look at the image gallery for the season's penultimate episode:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" – Written by Onitra Johnson and directed by Sydney Freeland, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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