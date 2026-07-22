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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New Season 4 Images, SDCC Plans & More

Check out new Season 4 images for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a preview for S04E01: "Valles Marineris," and a rundown of SDCC 2026.

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 gets a fresh update with new clues about what Paramount+ has ahead.

S04E01, “Valles Marineris,” sends Pike and the Enterprise into a stellar storm and back 65 million years.

Paramount+ will screen the Strange New Worlds Season 4 premiere and Episode 2 early during SDCC 2026.

Star Trek’s SDCC 2026 plans also include a Hall H panel, fan events, booth activations, and 60th anniversary fun.

In honor of this week being San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 week, we've got a special update on Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to pass along. First up, we have a new Season 4 image gallery that offers some very interesting clues to what's to come. Following that, we have an overview and preview images for S04E01: "Valles Marineris," followed by a rundown of what Paramount has planned this week – with tonight being SDCC Preview Night. Here's a look…

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E01: "Valles Marineris" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E01: "Valles Marineris" – Pike leads the crew into a stellar storm, sending the Enterprise back 65 million years. Written by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, from a story by Henry Alonso Myers and Alan B. McElroy, the season opener was directed by Chris Fisher.

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Star Trek 60, "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Screening Set for SDCC

As we learn more about what's in store for San Diego Comic-Con later this month, Paramount+ and CBS Studios have unveiled their "Star Trek"-related plans for SDCC 2026. We're talking panels, screenings, fan experiences, and more, in honor of the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for its fourth season and the franchise's 60th anniversary. Here's a look at what's planned:

STAR TREK UNIVERSE HALL H PANEL:

Join the cast and executive producers of the hit Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for an exclusive look at what's ahead, along with a special celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary featuring legendary talent from across the franchise. Expect exclusive footage, exciting reveals, surprise appearances, and unforgettable moments as we honor six decades of boldly going where no one has gone before.

Scheduled to appear from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS are Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley, alongside executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman.

The franchise's 60th anniversary celebration will also feature a special intro from Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry and a panel with iconic cast members spanning the Star Trek universe, including Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, Connor Trinneer, Cirroc Lofton, Doug Jones, Michelle Hurd, Jerry O'Connell, Christina Chong, Karim Diané, and the legendary George Takei. Saturday, July 25, 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM PT, Hall H

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS SEASON FOUR FAN SCREENING:

Calling all Star Trek fans! Don't miss an exciting big-screen event for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring the explosive season four premiere episode and an exclusive early screening of episode two days before it premieres on Paramount+. Guests will also enjoy surprise giveaways (while supplies last).

Location: Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 6:00 PM PT Doors Open; 7:00 PM PT Screening Begins

RSVP: Admission is free, but RSVPs are required for entry on a reservation system: LINK HERE. Tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. No badge is required for entry.

STAR TREK AT PARAMOUNT+ BOOTH:

Star Trek fans can also visit the Press Play Arcade, Paramount+'s official booth on the convention floor, featuring an array of arcade-style games themed to select Paramount+ Originals, including a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Bridge Command Memory Game." A SDCC badge is required for entry. Booth #3529.

STAR TREK AT THE PARAMOUNT+ LODGE:

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Star Trek and the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the Paramount+ Lodge will include a series inspired Port Galley, featuring the original U.S.S. Enterprise model provided by the Roddenberry Estate. Located at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101) from Wednesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 26. This is not affiliated with Comic-Con.

STAR TREK OFFICIAL BADGES:

Strange New Worlds is taking over the physical SDCC badges with an image of the U.S.S. Enterprise over the San Diego Convention Center (badge image seen above).

The badge design will also be available in the Official SDCC Digital Souvenir Book and also featured on a limited edition t-shirt available for purchase exclusively at the Official Comic-Con Merch Shop located in the Marriott.

ADDITIONAL STAR TREK PANELS/ACTIVATIONS:

STAR TREK: THE COLLECTOR FRONTIER PANEL

Captain, incoming transmission! Join Paramount Products & Experiences, the LEGO Group and Magic: The Gathering as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek and the exciting products inspired by the iconic franchise. Enjoy exclusive reveals, meet the toy creators who bring these collaborations to life and win prizes! Thursday, July 23, 11-12pm, Room 5AB

STAR TREK: BOLDLY BUILT ACTIVATION

Two icons: the LEGO Group and Magic: The Gathering. One epic photo op. Step into the Star Trek universe like never before — where beloved toys become the backdrop for your next great adventure. Located at Marriott Marquis (333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101). Open Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26.

STAR TREK FLEET COMMAND: 60 YEARS OF STAR TREK ARCHIVES EXPERIENCE

In celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, Star Trek Fleet Command, the beloved mobile game from Scopely, will invite fans aboard an immersive archive experience. The off-site activation commemorates six decades of Star Trek through the lens of the game, featuring official archive pieces, a Holodeck VR experience, themed photo moments, exclusive swag, interactive claw machines with Star Trek prizes, and a souvenir photo station where guests can choose their faction and take home a personalized Star Trek-themed card. Friday evening will feature a special invite-only event for the Star Trek Fleet Command community. Located at The Sinclair on G Street (643 G St, San Diego, CA 92101). This is not affiliated with Comic-Con. Open Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

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