Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Images

Here's the image gallery for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, S04E02: "The Griffin Incident."

This past weekend, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 saw Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley, joined by executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman for a deep dive into the recently-premiered fourth season, to offer some insights into the fifth and final season, and more. But now, it's time to get back to the business at hand – meaning a look at the official image gallery for S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" – with Dan Jeannotte's Sam Kirk featured prominently in what's being described as a horror-themed adventure:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" – Written by Kathryn Lyn, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by the extended sneak peek that was released during SDCC:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!